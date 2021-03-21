Home / Cricket / India vs England: India fined for slow over-rate in 5th T20I
Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli's team was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli shaking hands with England skipper Eoin Morgan after winning the 5-match T2-I series 3-2.(BCCI)

India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the fifth T20 International here.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, and third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge.

India defeated England by 36 runs to claim the five-match T20I series 3-2 on Saturday.

