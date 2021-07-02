India to face 'Select County XI' in three-day practice match before England Test series: Report

The Virat Kohli-led Indian Test side could play a practice match in the third week of July before their five-match Test series against hosts England beginning on August 4. The three-day practice match, which could be given first-class status in all probability will be against a ‘Select County XI,’ reported news agency PTI.

ECB are trying to put together an XI combining all the county sides to give the touring Indian side a warm-up game before the big-ticket Test series.

The dates for the match is yet to be finalised but discussions are on to hold it between July 20 and 22.

"We are aware of a request from the BCCI to play a three-day warm-up match against a County Select XI as part of the Indian Men’s Test teams build-up to the five-match Test series," an ECB spokesperson told PTI.

"We are working through the operations and COVID-19 protocols to ensure we are able to deliver this and will confirm in due course.

"The Indian Test team will report to Emirates Riverside, Durham for their pre-Test camp on 15 July and will prepare at the venue until 1 August before heading to Trent Bridge, Nottingham ahead of the first Test starting on 4 August," the spokesperson added.

When asked what will be the quality of the opposition considering that 'The Hundred' is starting from July 23, the spokesperson said: "It will be players that aren't in 'The Hundred' and we will look to select the strongest squad available," ECB said.

Notably, India captain Kohli had talked about their wish of playing a practice game before the England series after India lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.

India, who straightaway jumped into the WTC final without having any match practice, were beaten by a well-prepared New Zealand side that had already played a two-match Test series against the hosts England.