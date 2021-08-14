India vs England: ‘It is a long way off’: Former stumper backs India to take 'substantial' first-innings lead at Lord's

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta believes that India will end the first innings with a substantial lead against England in the second Test at Lord's. Except for Joe Root, who enjoying a great patch of form with the bat, Dasgupta has opined that India will be able to wrap up the innings with an advantage on Day 3.

At stumps on Day 2, hosts England find themselves on 119/3, trailing India's first-innings total of 364 by 245 runs. For the visitors, openers Rohit Sharma (83) and KL Rahul (129) starred with the bat. James Anderson bagged yet another five-wicket haul.

In response, English opener Rory Burns was dismissed on 49, while skipper Joe Root continues to hold fort as he ended the day unbeaten on 48.

ALSO READ| 'This pitch is getting slower': Aakash Chopra explains why Ashwin's absence in second Test 'has come back to bite' India

While speaking on video uploaded on his YouTube channel, former Bengal stumper Dasgupta stated that the hosts may not get past India's total.

"England are still 248 runs away and it is a long way off. I don't think England will be able to take a first-innings lead. The pitch is getting better for batting and picking wickets will be difficult. The first half-hour to one hour will be crucial. But still, I feel India will get a substantial lead in the first innings as they are well ahead in the game," Deep Dasgupta opined.

Joe Root is closing in on his third 50+ score in as many innings so far in this series and Dasgupta commented that as long as Root is there, England's hopes are alive.

"Joe Root's technique is so simple. The other English batters have such complicated techniques. If you are in the England dressing room, you can learn from Joe Root how simple he keeps it.

"Cricket is a complicated game and becomes as complicated as you make it. As long as he is there, England's hopes will be alive," Deep Dasgupta said.

After the first Test ending in a draw, both teams are eager to get off the mark with a win in this five-match bilateral showdown.