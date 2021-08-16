Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India vs England: 'It might not be possible to reach there'- Chopra makes huge prediction on outcome of Lord's Test
India vs England: 'It might not be possible to reach there'- Chopra makes huge prediction on outcome of Lord's Test

India vs England: While speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, former India opener Aakash Chopra made a huge prediction about the outcome of the Lord's Test. 
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 12:03 PM IST
India vs England: 'It might not be possible to reach there': Aakash Chopra makes huge prediction on outcome of Lord's Test(AP)

After four days of ups and downs and highs and lows, it's all come down to the fifth and final day of the second Test match between India and England at Lord's. Numerous experts and pundits are making their predictions about the outcome of the match and the latest to join the list is Aakash Chopra.

Former India opener has opined that England will win on Day 5 to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. He reasoned that “the pitch has become slower but not deteriorated” and that India's chances will only increase if they score 200. But as per his predictions, the second scenario looks unlikely. 

“You can kill me for that, I am saying England to win. I feel England will win this encounter because the pitch has become slower but not deteriorated. An odd ball is staying low or climbing, it is not a variable bounce that might disturb you and it is not going to turn that much,” said Chopra while speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. 

He added: "India will be all out in the first 20 overs. If we are all out inside twenty overs, what is the kind of score that you are looking at? 190 I think is where India will reach. If they go beyond that, the story will be different. India's chances of defending will increase significantly if it is a score over 200. But I think it might not be possible to reach there with the second new ball and the long tail that we have."

 

 

At stumps on Day 4, India were 181/6, with a lead of 154 against England, as the Lord’s Test is set for a grandstand finish on Monday. A lead of 150 could be enough, reckons Warne while praising Pujara (45) and Rahane (61) for their fine knocks with the bat.

