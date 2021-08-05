India vs England: James Anderson dismisses Virat Kohli for first-ball duck – WATCH

The battle between Virat Kohli and James Anderson was always going to be one of the most engrossing points of the Test series between India and England. If in 2014, Anderson dominated Kohli, getting his wicket four times in the series, in 2018, the India captain kept the England pacer at bay, pummeling 593 runs across five Tests.

So when Kohli and Anderson were to come face-to-face possibly for the last time in their Test careers, a fascinating contest was on the cards. And on Thursday, Anderson drew first blood and picked up a point against Kohli, dismissing the England captain for a golden duck. India headed into the lunch interval nicely placed at 97/1, but right at the start of the second session, Anderson struck twice to rattle India.

First, Anderson had Cheteshwar Pujara out caught behind for four, which brought out Kohli. However, his stay in the middle lasted only one ball, as the India captain poked at the ball and nicked Anderson to Jos Buttler for a duck. Kohli stood there and watched in disbelief before walking off, as the England players erupted in jubilation.

In 2014, Kohli had scored only 19 runs off 50 balls off the bowling of Anderson, getting dismissed four times. Four years later, in 2018, Kohli peeled off 114 runs off 270 balls without losing his wicket to Anderson even once. Come 2021, it was a wicket off the first ball.

Ahead of the first Test, Kohli had said about Anderson: "Jimmy Anderson is a world-class bowler. I probably would have thought way too much about how to handle him in England in 2014. From there onwards, I have treated every bowler as someone, who is running in with the ball, as I need to play the ball not the bowler."

Anderson, 39, was equally excited for their face-off: "He always wants to play big against the bowlers and it's great to face that challenge. I know he has a big influence on the team, both as a captain and as a batsman. Really excited for the face-off and challenge against one of the best in the world and I don’t mind if I take his wicket or somebody else does."