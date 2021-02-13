Joe Root fumes after third umpire Anil Chaudhary commits DRS gaffe concerning Ajinkya Rahane

England captain Joe Root was seemingly very miffed after third umpire Anil Chaudhary committed an error during a DRS call regarding Ajinkya Rahane during Day 1 of the second Test between India and England in Chennai on Saturday. The incident took place in the 75th over when England referred a bat pad concerning Rahane and Chaudhary missed a very important detail during the review.

Here's what had happened. England had appealed for a bat pad regarding Rahane off the bowling of Jack Leach as the ball lobbed in the air and Ollie Pope took a comfortable catch. Initially given not out by the on-field umpire, England took the review and went upstairs. The replay showed that there was a flat line as the ball crossed the bat and hit the pad and was given not out immediately.

However, the big takeaway was what happened after the ball had hit the pad. After popping off the pad, the ball clipped Rahane's gloves along the way before landing in Pope's hands at forward short leg, which should have declared out but the umpire did not bother checking it. Upon being given not out, Root raised the concern, explaining how the third umpire did not even go through with the whole replay and that the bit where England are interested in wasn't even covered in the review.

Shockingly, the third umpire failed to understand it and went ahead with the ball tracker, suspecting LBW since it's mandatory, which clearly wasn't going to work for England as the ball had clearly pitched outside leg-stump. As Rahane was once again given not out, Root could not believe what was happening and went down in disarray, also because England had lost a review. On the big screen it later appeared that the ball had brushed off Rahane's gloves as he tried to get away from the ball and landed in Pope's hands, once again leaving Root unimpressed.

Thankfully, England were handed back the review for the error and the decision did not hurt them much as only in the next over, Moeen Ali cleaned up Rahane, out sweeping, to pick up his second wicket. With that, India had lost both set batsmen in Rohit Sharma (161) and Rahane (67).