India vs England 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led IND face ENG in post-Eoin Morgan era

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Aiming for a win, India face England in the first ODI of their three-match series at The Oval in London, on Tuesday. After drawing the Test series against England, India showed great form in the recent T20I series, which they won 2-1. The visitors won the first two matches in stunning manner and lost the third T20I after a nervy finish. Meanwhile, England will be playing their first ODI series in the post-Eoin Morgan era and will be eyeing a winning start too. The likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow will be looking to dominate against Indian bowlers and put in a good show in front of their home crowd.