Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I highlights: India win by seven wickets, level series 1-1

India vs England 2nd T20 highlights: After being asked to bat first, England scored 164 runs in the first innings. Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets each while Roy top-scored for England. Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli hit fifties as India won the match by 7 wickets. Get IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Full Scorecard and ball by ball updates