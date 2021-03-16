India vs England Live Score 3rd T20: Will Rahul get another shot at the top as India eye lead in series?
India vs England, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: After levelling the 5-match T20I series 1-1, Virat Kohli-led Team India would look to continue the momentum as they square off against Eoin Morgan's England on Tuesday in the 3rd T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts would like to continue their new approach of batting freely and fearlessly. England, on the other hand, are expected to rejig their playing XI as they would be eager to make a strong comeback.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 06:07 PM
Buttler yet to make an impact
Jos Buttler who was amongst the runs in 2020 scoring 291 runs in 8 innings at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 150.77 is yet to find form in 2021. In two games so far in this series, he has scored 28 & a golden duck.
-
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 06:00 PM
Top 5 bowling average by pacers since 2020 (minimum 30 overs)
Shardul Thakur (IND): 37 overs, 326 runs, 17 wickets, Avg 19.17
Aizaz Khan (HKG): 34 overs, 241 runs, 12 wickets, Avg 20.08
Lungi Ngidi (SA): 33.2 overs, 349 runs, 17 wickets, Avg 20.52
DJ Bravo (WI): 30.1 overs, 212 runs, 10 wickets, Avg 21.20
Kane Richardson (AUS): 33 overs, 258 runs, 12 wickets, Avg 21.50
-
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 05:55 PM
100th T20I for Eoin Morgan
The third T20I against India is going to be the 100th match for Eoin Morgan. He will become the 4th cricketer to play 100 T20Is.
-
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 05:50 PM
'They will play in all three formats': Saba Karim on Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant
"Both the batsmen have always attempted to prove themselves as match-winners. Earlier Rishabh Pant proved that and now when Ishan Kishan has been given an opportunity, his mindset has also been similar. So I feel India is blessed to have match-winning ability players like Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant in the shorter format of the game. I have full confidence that in the future Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant will represent India in all three formats", said former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim
-
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 05:43 PM
Shardul Thakur in great form
Shardul Thakur has come good for India in T20Is since 2020 only once he has gone wicketless which was the 1st T20I in this series where he bowled 2 overs. He is the leading wicket-taker for the men-in-blue since 2020 and overall joint 5 highest wicket-taker in T20Is.
-
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 05:38 PM
Will Rohit Sharma return?
At the toss of the first T20I, Kohli said that Rohit would be rested for a couple of games. Going by that, the HITMAN may return into the XI and replace KL Rahul, who struggled with the bat in the last couple of games.
-
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 05:32 PM
Most sixes in 2020/21 T20 Season
Marcus Stoinis: 41
Nicholas Pooran: 41
Kieron Pollard: 41
Ishan Kishan: 39
-
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 05:28 PM
Ishan Kishan: The man in focus
Debutant Ishan Kishan played a brilliant knock of 56 runs off 32 balls. With this knock, Kishan has amassed 714 runs in the 2020/21 season across T20s. His previous best was 333 runs in a single T20 season in 2018/19.
-
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 05:24 PM
India vs England, 3rd T20I: Major Announcement
The last three T20Is of the India-England series will be played in an empty Narendra Modi Stadium due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said in a statement on Monday night. The third game will be played today while the last two T20Is are on March 18 and 20.
-
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 05:18 PM
England squad
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone
-
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 05:11 PM
India Squad
KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar
-
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 05:05 PM
India vs England 3rd T20I Live
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs England, 3rd T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After losing the opener, India made a terrific comeback on Sunday and defeated Eoin Morgann & Co. by 7 wickets in an emphatic manner. Fireworks from Ishan Kishan and skipper Virat Kohli kept the hosts at bay. The series in now levelled 1-1 and it will be interesting to watch if England can stop India's batting juggernaut and go up 2-1.