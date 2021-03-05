India vs England Live Score, 4th Test, Day 2: Cautious start by Indian batsmen
- India vs England Live Cricket Score: Team India would hope batsmen can again hit a big score as they chase England's first innings total of 205 runs. India scored 24/1 at the end of day one of the fourth Test. Follow updates of IND vs ENG 4th Test here.
Follow live score of IND vs ENG 4thTest, Day 2: India bowled out England for a score of 205 runs with Axar Patel and R Ashwin being the pick of the bowlers again. Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck but Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara managed to navigate the last 10 overs.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 09:51 AM
WTC scenario
If India are able to put up a big score in their first innings, their chances of making it to the World Test Championship final will be greatly enhanced. It would almost guarantee their place in the final against New Zealand as England batsmen haven't looked comfortable on this pitch.
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 09:46 AM
Cautious start
Both Rohit and Pujara are playing cautiously on his Ahmedabad track. Rohit is batting on 11 off 44 balls while Pujara is on 15 off 46 balls.
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 09:38 AM
IND vs ENG : Stokes is the second seamer
Stokes hasn't bowled much in the series but he is bowling with the new ball as England decided to play only one seamer in James Anderson for the first Test.
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 09:34 AM
Lucky Rohit
The ball came back in sharply as Rohit tried to leave it. It struck his pads but the ball was luckily going over.
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 09:29 AM
Pay about to begin
The fielders and batsmen are out on the field. Play on Day 2 is about to begin.
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 09:25 AM
Gavaskar's huge praise for Kohli's Team India
"Look at the results that they are producing consistently and regularly they are winning matches. So, I think when you look at the history of Indian cricket after a couple of years, this team will be called the best of them all," Gavaskar opined.
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 09:16 AM
Leach vs Rohit
Leach has troubled Rohit Sharma in the Test series. England would be hoping that he can again produce the goods in the fourth Test.
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 09:05 AM
Pitch report
The pitch on day one did not behave like the third Test. It came on nicely, yes it was spinning but it looks like a good pitch to bat. Ajit Agarkar says fast bowlers could have a say on day two. But England have only played one seamer. So can India make most of it?
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 08:40 AM
Vaughan praises India
“India today with the ball showed why they are so good in these conditions ... Pitch did very little for 60 overs and they completely out skilled & out thought England ... !! High class ... England with the Bat were very very average,” tweeted Vaughan.
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 08:29 AM
India would target a big total
India still trail England by 181 runs and they have nine wickets in hand. They would need one of their batsmen to stick around and score big. A big score in their first innings could be a death knell for the England cricket team.
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 08:17 AM
India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and England. The stage is set for the hosts to score big in their first innings. England have played only one seamer and 2 spinners, so there is a chance of Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Puajara to make use of the conditions. Plenty of action in store!