IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma asked to bat first but KL Rahul misses out

IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India look to beat England in the second ODI at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday and take the three-game rubber with one match to go. ...Read More

The last few weeks for Team India in the UK have been pretty bad. They lost two T20Is to minnows Ireland last month before losing four games in a row to England.

The Indians were pretty convincing in the first game at Edgbaston. Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling department well, even though Axar Patel was the leading wicket-taker with four scalps. And then captain Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and MoM Patel shone with the bat as India chased down 259 in the 46th over.

In light of the visitors’ recent miserable showing in T20Is, there would be nothing that would give Indian fans more pleasure than a series win today.