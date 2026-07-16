IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma asked to bat first but KL Rahul misses out
IND vs ENG LIVE Score 2nd ODI: Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bowl first, but India suffered a big blow as KL Rahul missed out.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India look to beat England in the second ODI at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday and take the three-game rubber with one match to go. ...Read More
The last few weeks for Team India in the UK have been pretty bad. They lost two T20Is to minnows Ireland last month before losing four games in a row to England.
The Indians were pretty convincing in the first game at Edgbaston. Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling department well, even though Axar Patel was the leading wicket-taker with four scalps. And then captain Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and MoM Patel shone with the bat as India chased down 259 in the 46th over.
In light of the visitors’ recent miserable showing in T20Is, there would be nothing that would give Indian fans more pleasure than a series win today.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 16, 2026 05:12 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England Playing XI!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England Playing XI - Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
- Jul 16, 2026 05:10 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India Playing XI!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India Playing XI - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.
- Jul 16, 2026 05:03 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Harry Brook opts to bowl!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England skipper Harry Brook wins the toss and elects to bowl first against India in Cardiff.
- Jul 16, 2026 04:43 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Bumrah return really boosted India
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India struggled without him in the T20Is recently but he made a difference straight away on his return. He took just one wicket at Edgbaston but he was very economical. His figures read 1/31 in 9 overs. And he removed the most dangerous white-ball player in the English team, their captain Harry Brook. Bumrah's presence buoys everyone else in the team.
- Jul 16, 2026 04:30 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India look to emulate 2022
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Yes, they won the three-ODI series in 2022 and would look to do the same. In 2014, they had won a five-game series 3-1. In light of their miserable showing in T20Is recently, India should look to win all three games to alleviate the hurt a little. 2014 and 2022 are the only two occasions when India beat England in England in an ODI rubber.
- Jul 16, 2026 04:24 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Indeed bad news for Gurnoor!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: He did well in the first game at Edgbaston as he took the wickets of England openers Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett. Hopefully, he learns his lessons real quick and moves on from this bad episode so early in his career. He made his debut last month against Afghanistan.
- Jul 16, 2026 04:21 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Gurnoor Brar warned!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: He has been warned by the ICC for “throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and or dangerous manner during an international match.” The incident actually happened during the first ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday. He has also been handed one demerit point.
- Jul 16, 2026 04:20 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India likely to go in with the same team
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: IND vs ENG LIVE Score: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill (captain), 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Axar Patel, 6 KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shivam Dube, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Gurnoor Brar, 11 Prasidh Krishna
- Jul 16, 2026 04:09 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: To our coverage of the second ODI at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. India need one more win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series. India captain Shubman Gill is understood to be fit for this game after suffering cramps in the first game at Edgbaston. Stay tuned for more updates.