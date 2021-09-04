India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 3: Can KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma help India take strong lead?
India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live: The story of the series has been the story of the 4th Test as well. The momentum continues to shift with each session and by the time stumps were declared on Day 2, it was back again in India's corner, thanks to the openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who took India's total to 43/0. But Day 3 can re-write the whole script once again if England bowlers take quick wickets to start off the proceedings. Plenty of action in store in this thrilling Test series.
Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 04 Sep 2021 02:40 PM
‘England allowed India a comeback’
“England allowed India to comeback in this Test match. India appeared a little tired either side of Tea but those soft dismissals of Moeen and Pope allowed India to make a comeback. England did well to take the 99-run lead but they could have got more,” said Mike Atherton on Sony Sports Network.
-
Sat, 04 Sep 2021 02:37 PM
How significant was England's lead
England took a 99-run lead which otherwise would have been deemed as significant but for the ever-improving Oval track. And mind you, India were bowled out for only 191 so England would have hoped to at least take a 150-run lead. The England bowlers did stage a strong comeback.
-
Sat, 04 Sep 2021 02:23 PM
Day 2 recap
It was perhaps the most balanced day of Test cricket in this series. India started off well with a couple of early wickets but then Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow put up a brilliant counter-attacking partnership to bring England back in the contest. After Siraj got rid of Bairstow, it was Moeen Ali who joined hands with Pope to help England take the lead. When it was looking that England will take the game away from India, Moeen played a rash stroke off Jadeja. Pope too dragged one onto his stumps for 81. Chris Woakes struck a quickfire fifty but India kept getting wickets from the other end to bowl England out for 290. In reply, Rohit and Rahul took India to safety with 43 for no loss.
-
Sat, 04 Sep 2021 11:01 AM
India vs England 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and England. The onus has once again shifted to India batsmen to save the Test. Can they deliver it today?