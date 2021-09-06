India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 5: England openers set up thrilling final day as India eyes victory

India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 5: It's all come down to the final day of The Oval Test between India and England. India, after being bowled out for 466 on Day 4, set England a mammoth target of 368. However, the home side's openers, Haseeb Hameed (43*) and Rory Burns (31*), proved to be equal to the task as they ended the unscathed at 77/0. A new day presents a new challenge and with the final 90 overs to come, all three results are possible. Irrespective of what happens, one thing's guaranteed: top-notch entertainment. So, sit back and let's find out how this Test ends.

