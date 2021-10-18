India Vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli's India take on Morgan's England in first Warm-up match

India Vs England Live Score: Team India will formally begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, October 24. However, the players will be seen in their new kits for the first time at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE, today, as they take on Eoin Morgan's England in their first Warm-up match. Both teams will use this opportunity to find the right combination and also get used to the playing conditions. It may be a warm-up game but expect the teams to keep the intensity high.