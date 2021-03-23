India vs England Live Score 1st ODI: England opt to bowl, Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna make their debuts for India
- India vs England, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: India have secured series wins over England in Test and T20I series. Can they do the same in the 50-over format? Follow the live score and updates of IND vs ENG first ODI here.
India vs England, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya have been handed their ODI caps. KL Rahul will keep wickets for India as there is no Rishabh Pant. Team India will look to start the three-match series on a positive note as they take on England in the first ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Follow IND vs ENG 1st ODI live score
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 01:09 PM
India Playing XI
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 01:09 PM
England Playing XI
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 01:05 PM
KL Rahul will keep wickets, no Rishabh Pant
KL Rahul is back with the keeping gloves and will bat at No.5, meaning there is no Risbhabh Pant in the side.
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 01:02 PM
Toss
England win toss and opt to bowl first against India in the first ODI in Pune.
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 12:55 PM
India vs England 1st ODI live - Pitch Report
Sounds firm, it will carry through to the keeper well. The wind picks up in the evening here so that might help the due keep away. Defending can be difficult here, expect a lot of runs: Ajit Agarkar and Deep Dasgupta with the pitch report in Pune.
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 12:48 PM
Debuts for Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna
We are just getting news from Pune that all-rounder Krunal Pandya and fast bowler Prasidh Kirshna have been handed over their ODI caps. Pandya has played T20Is for India, this will be his first tryst with ODI cricket. Whereas, Krishna will play his first match for India across formats.
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 12:43 PM
India need to stop Jason Roy early
Jason Roy has a fantastic record against India. In T20I series too, he threatened to take the game away from India on more than one occasions, therefore it is imperative for Virat Kohli and Co. to get Roy's wicket early. The England opener has been severe against Yuzvendra Chahal but if Bhuvneshwar can another one to to swing back in early like he did in the 5th T20I, Roy might have problems to deal with it.
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 12:39 PM
Bhuvneshwar needs to carry form of T20Is into ODIs
Bhuvneshwar will be playing an ODI after a gap of more than 18 months. His last ODI was against West Indies at Port of Spain in 2019. So far, Bhuvneshwar has played 114 ODIs with 132 wickets from it at the average of 34.60 and with the economy of 5.02. Though, Bhuvneshwar has the worst numbers against England as compared to other opposing teams in his career, he has a decent economy of 5.00 against England in ODIs.
What will be encouraging as far as India are concerned is Bhuvneshwar's form in the T20Is. He was Player of the Match in the last T20I.
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 12:29 PM
Jofra Archer's injury a big blow to England
Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series with an elbow injury which had also forced him to sit out from a couple of Test matches in India. With Joe Root already not being there, Archer's injury comes as a big blow to England, who are yet to register a series win in this tour having already lost the Tests and T20I series. The onus will be on Mark Wood and Sam Curran to handle the new ball for England.
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 12:24 PM
Where will KL Rahul bat?
Now this is an interesting debate. India captain Virat Kohli has already confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting for India in the first ODI. That leaves either No.4 or No.5 for KL Rahul. Rahul did bat at No.5 in ODIs when he was keeping wickets and Rishabh Pant was not in the side but with Pant back, it is unlikely he will bat lower than No.6, which means Rahul might once again slide down to No.5 in the first ODI today.
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 12:16 PM
Suryakumar or Shreyas?
It's a difficult choice but then again which choice is easy if you are an Indian captain? Suryakumar Yadav has is in the form of his life and has shown enough signs to make everyone believe that is ready for international cricket and take over the No.4 spot. But the incumbent Shreyas Iyer has done nothing wrong to lose his spot. He was pretty good in the T20I series and has been a solid batsman at No.4 even in the ODIs.
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 11:58 AM
Who will be India's spinner?
With Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Krunal vying for a spot, who will India play in the first ODI? Looks like Chahal could get a game.
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 11:57 AM
Kohli confirms India's opening pair
"Shikhar (Dhawan) and Rohit (Sharma) will definitely start. I don't think there are any doubts on their position as far as ODI cricket is concerned," Kohli said.
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 11:32 AM
India vs England 1st ODI - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 1st ODI between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.