India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: England bowled out for 578 in 1st innings
India vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Follow live score and updates
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 10:14 AM
Stats attack
190.1 overs by England is the longest first innings in Test cricket since South Africa batted out 190.4 overs against India in Kanpur in 2004/05.
Source: Cricbuzz
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 10:14 AM
England bowled out for 578
GONE! R Ashwin cleans up James Anderson and that is over. England are bowled out for 578 in the first innings. A mountain of a task for India ahead.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 10:05 AM
Resistance from Anderson
James Anderson and Jack Leach are showing massive resistance here to accomplish mission 600.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:57 AM
Should India have taken new ball earlier?
India took the new ball 24 overs after it was available to them and it produced a wicket immediately. Should the hosts have taken the new ball earlier?
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:54 AM
Bumrah takes a wicket!
GONE! Jasprit Bumrah traps Dom Bess with the new ball! The decision to take the new ball has worked for India. ENG 567/9
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:50 AM
Ashwin to Bess - FOUR!
FOUR! Dom Bess gets away with the first boundary of the day - finally time to break the shackles perhaps. Jumped forwards and hammered it towards long-on.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:45 AM
Slow start from England
Dom Bess is going slower than most expected - no sense of urgency from England. Perhaps, the word from dressing room is to use up as much of the first session they could to reach 600 mark.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:38 AM
20th No ball
Jasprit Bumrah bowls 20th no ball from India - the first one of the day here. This is a serious concern. 20 No balls in a Test match is seriously worrying.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:27 AM
India vs England 1st Test Day 3 - LIVE!
Dom Bess and Jack Leach have come out to bat. R Ashwin kicks off the proceedings on Day 3. HERE WE GO!
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:23 AM
Weather report
The weather is pretty similar to the first two days. Temperature is 27 degree celcius, slightly cooler, but humidity has gone up.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:18 AM
Pitch Report
Deep Dasgupta gives an update on Day 3 pitch:
"It's dustier than what we saw yesterday. A few more rough marks for the right-hander too now. Turn and bounce might be on the slower side though giving the batsmen a little extra time," says Deep Dasgupta on the broadcast.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:08 AM
Dom Bess, Jack Leach will be batting
England tailenders Dom Bess and Jack Leach will be batting for the remaining overs - but the big question is how long will England wait for the two batsmen to reach 600? Will it be hit hard or get out mentality from the visitors?
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 08:58 AM
Who is India's 'unsung hero?'
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen praised India pacer Ishant Sharma for his perfomance, and called him as India's 'unsung hero'. Do you agree?
"Fabulous little spell here from Ishant. And I say fabulous, as 170 overs in the field is like a prison sentence! He is also an unsung hero. He has been around for many a year in Indian cricket. As a fast bowler, it is highly commendable!" Pietersen wrote on his Twitter handle.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 08:50 AM
Should Bumrah rest for 2nd Test?
Gautam Gambhir believes India should rest pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the 2nd Test.
"100 percent, absolutely. I'm not even sure whether Bumrah should be picked for the second Test match. I think India should preserve him for the pink-ball Test match. See, Jasprit Bumrah is a X-Factor in the series, irrespective of what surfaces to play on and you've got to keep that in mind too," Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 08:37 AM
Ishant Sharma one wicket away from milestone
Ishant Sharma is one wicket away from picking his 300th Test wicket. If he manages to do that, he will become the 6th Indian to take 300 Test wickets and 3rd Indian pacer to do so.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 08:35 AM
Ishant Sharma vs Joe Root: A battle worth its weight in gold
"Through his brilliant double hundred, there was one Indian bowler Joe Root didn’t master, in the first Test at Chennai. Whether at the start of his innings or when past 100, every time Ishant Sharma came on to bowl, the England skipper looked tentative," writes Hindustan Times' Sanjjeev K Samyal, in his column.
"Middling everything from the rest of the bowlers, against Sharma there were inside and outside edges that fell short of the slips, and balls that thudded into Root’s pads. The slowness of the MA Chidambaram Stadium wicket meant the batsman got that little extra time to adjust and keep the crafty Indian pacer at bay, but there was no taking a chance against Sharma. Root wisely played out the pacer."
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 08:29 AM
Ben Stokes on his innings
Ben Stokes played a handy cameo of 82 runs as he ensured England got off to a great start on Day 2. Here is what he said of his innings afterwards.
Ben Stokes: "I played on instinct I guess (that first six off Ashwin). Something I've been working on. Getting right down the wicket or getting right back. Today initially it looked like a typical subcontinent wicket. But as soon as Nadeem got a couple of balls to turn and bounce out of the rough, I had to make a decision. I decided I would rather get out caught at deep square leg than in timid fashion at short leg. Root's in incredible form. To play like that in alien conditions is incredible. Looking back at my dismissal, probably would've tried to hit a bit straighter. Have to give a lot of credit to Ishant and Bumrah for the way they've run in. Got a lot of respect for that. Something we'll have to do as a unit. Pleasing to win the toss and put a total on the board."
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 08:21 AM
Stuart Broad at his hilarious best
“When England captain Joe Root was struck by cramps, Virat Kohli was the first to his aid. A heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture” posted ICC on Instagram.
England pacer Stuart Broad, however, was not amused by ICC’s post. “I ran a drink out too, spirit of cricket award?” Broad replied on ICC’s post.
Typical, Stuart Broad! * Laughing smiley*
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 08:13 AM
India vs England 1st Test Day 3 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome my good friends to another exciting day of Test cricket. Now, look, was Day 2 a little bit of a drag if you are an Indian fan? Yes. Has the pitch been disappointing so far, not having anything for bowlers? Yes. But hey, today, we will get to see India bat very, very, soon. And also it is Day 3 - and maybe the pitch may finally be seeing some cracks, which can open up the game. So, buckle your seat belts and get ready for a thrilling ride as we enter Day 3 of the first Test from the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.