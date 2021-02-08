India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Ashwin, Sundar key as India battle to avoid follow-on
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 09:31 AM
Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin have come out to bat. Dom Bess kicks off the proceedings on Day 4. HERE WE GO!
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 09:25 AM
5 minutes to go!
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 09:20 AM
Pitch Report
Nick Night gives an update on Day 4 pitch:
“First time some scarring outside off stump for right-hander.There is going to be turn and bounce for Bess,” says Nick Night on the broadcast.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 09:12 AM
Weather Report
The weather is pretty similar to the first three days. Temperature is 26 degrees Celcius - slightly cooler than day three - with 69% of humidity.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 09:03 AM
Cheteshwar Pujara on Pant's batting
"The way Rishabh bats especially against spinners, I think he likes to take them on and that's the way he will go about it," Pujara in the post-match press conference. "He still has to learn a few more things, he still has to put the team in a commanding position because he is capable of that and he's missing out on hundreds. I'm sure he will learn from this but it is good that he is in form."
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 08:53 AM
Sunil Gavaskar on Kohli's century draught
"Pressure is what brings the best out of Virat Kohli. And we've seen that time and again over the years then when he's got his back to the wall is when he plays his best cricket. Sometimes when you're batting at No. 4 and you're 200/2 when you go in to bat, you tend to think that batting is easy. He knows now that batting is not easy and he's got to put everything out there and focus," Gavaskar said on the Star Sports Network during Day 3 of the India-England Test in Chennai.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 08:47 AM
India need 122 runs to avoid follow-on
It's going to be a tough day for India as they need to make another 122 runs to avoid follow-on. The hosts are currently 321 runs behind the England total. Washington Sundar (33) and R Aswhin (8) will resume the proceedings for the hosts on the fourth day morning.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 08:42 AM
Day 3 session highlights
1st session: 24.1 overs, 82 runs, 4 wickets, Score: ENG: 578 all-out (190.1) | IND: 59/2 (14)
2nd session: 27 overs, 95 runs, 2 wickets, Score: IND: 154/4 (41)
3rd session: 33 overs, 103 runs, 2 wickets, Score: IND: 257/6 (74)
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 08:39 AM
Milestone for Rishabh Pant
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant another rapid innings on the third day of the first Test. He became the 10th wicketkeeper batsman to score 50+ scores in 3 consecutive innings at home. He is the only 2nd Indian wicket keeper-batsman after MS Dhoni to do so.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 08:26 AM
Hello and welcome to another exciting day of Test cricket. The third day of the game was enlightened by the knocks of Rishabh Pant (91) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73) as they put up a fighting 119-run stand for the fifth wicket. But the heart-breaking moment was Pant losing his wicket in 90s again on the home soil. Now comes the penultimate day of the match when the onus is on Washinton Sundar (33) and Ravichandran Ashiwn (8*). In response to England’s mammoth 578 for 10, India have scored 257 for 6 and are 321 runs behind.
So, get ready for yet another roller coaster ride as we enter Day 4 of the first Test from Chennai.