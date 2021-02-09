India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: Pujara, Gill resume India's innings on final day
India vs England Score 1st Test Day 5: Follow score and updates
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 09:47 AM
50-up for India
Fifty runs on the India scoreboard as Pujara and Shubman Gill continue India's big chase against England on the fifth day of the first Test. IND: 53-1 after 17 overs
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 09:39 AM
Jofra Archer from the other end
After the spin, here comes the pace to restrict India's chase. Jofra Archer comes into the attack and bowls a very good over - 5 dots and a single from it. IND: 48/1, need 372 runs to win.
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 09:36 AM
Leach to Gill: FOUR
FOUR! Gill begins the show with a boundary in the first over of the final day. Leach bowls it wide outside off and the Indian opener pulls it through mid-wicket.
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 09:30 AM
India vs England 1st Test Day 5 - LIVE!
Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill have come out to bat. Jack Leach kicks off the proceedings on Day 5. HERE WE GO!
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 09:29 AM
Weather report
Nothing has changed much. It going to be a hot day with 27 degrees Celsius temperature and 51% humidity.
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 09:28 AM
Indian batsmen have skill and the will to make a match of it, reckons Laxman
"While Team India is facing a uphill task chasing a big target, I believe Indian batsmen have both skill and the will to make a match of it. Exciting 5th day play in the offing," tweeted former Indian batsman VVS Laxman.
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 09:25 AM
'We can chase this down...': Ishant Sharma
"If we get a good start tomorrow, we can chase this down, because we have a batting line-up that is fearless and can chase this down, and it's important to look at 381 runs and not 9 wickets. On the first two days, the pitch was not assisting us and the spinners, it felt like we played on a road, but it started turning later on in Day 4 and it was a lot more responsive then," said Ishant Sharma after the end of fourth day's play.
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 09:17 AM
Session wise summary on Day 4: Quick recap
1st Session: 23.5 overs, 81 Runs, 5 wickets, 3.40 run rate, score: IND: 337 all-out (95.5) | ENG: 1/1 (2)
2nd Session: 25 overs, 118 runs, 4 wickets, 4.72 run rate, score: ENG: 119/5 (27)
3rd Session: 32.3 overs, 99 runs, 6 wickets, 3.05 run rate, score: ENG: 178 all-out (46.3) | IND: 39/1 (13)
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 09:11 AM
India's day 5 scenario last three Test matches
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Sydney: Overs: 98 | Runs: 309 | Wickets left: 8
IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Brisbane: Overs: 98 | Runs: 324 | Wickets left: 10
IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Chennai: Overs: 90 | Runs: 381 | Wickets left: 9
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 08:56 AM
A win, a draw? What could Ravi Shastri be talking about?
No shortage of enthusiasm from the head coach as always. But given what this team has achieved in the last two Test matches, do not count out the possibility of India trying to chase it down.
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 08:55 AM
Pant, the gamechanger?
He's done it in the previous two Tests and even in the first innings against England. There is a method to Rishabh Pant's madness. He doesn't blindly go after shots. He looks at which bowler to go after and when he sees the opportunities, connects them bloody well. India have found a very fine Test batsman in Pant and a lot will depend on how he bats, provided he gets the opportunity to.
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 08:47 AM
Who will have most impact on the final day?
A weary, deteriorating and turning Day 5 pitch awaits at the Chepauk on Tuesday. Jack Leach and Dom Bess would be licking their lips. However, they will be up against an Indian team that has played extraordinarily well in the final innings of the last two Tests. Who can forget the epic draw in Sydney and the pulsating chase at the Gabba? Not England for sure.
-
Tue, 09 Feb 2021 08:30 AM
India vs England, 1st Test, Day 5
Hello and a very good morning to our viewers. If you're already on your way to work then make sure you reach by 930 AM today, for that is the time another day of enthralling Test cricket will begin between two wonderful teams - India and England. If anyone believed this England team would be walkovers for India, dispel those thoughts right away. England have bossed four days of Test cricket in the Chennai Test and have set India a pretty tough target to chase on a Day 5 turning surface. Oh it's going to be a juicy day alright. The equation is simple: England need nine wickets, India 381 runs more. The reward is an early 1-0 lead in the four-match series? Who is your money on?