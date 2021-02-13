India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat
India vs England Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Follow live updates of the second Test in Chennai.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 13 Feb 2021 09:07 AM
Broad is back
Playing XI for England: Burns, Sibley, Lawrence, Root(c), Stokes, Pope, Foakes(w), Ali, Broad, Leach, Stone
-
Sat, 13 Feb 2021 09:05 AM
Kuldeep makes it to the playing XI
Playing XI for India: Rohit, Gill, Pujara, Kohli(c), Rahane, Pant(w), Patel, Ashwin, Kuldeep, Ishant, Siraj.
-
Sat, 13 Feb 2021 09:03 AM
India win toss
Virat Kohli has won the toss for India and elected to bat first in the second Test.
-
Sat, 13 Feb 2021 09:00 AM
Axar starts for India
-
Sat, 13 Feb 2021 08:57 AM
Kuldeep warming up
Kuldeep Yadav is also warming up in the lead up to the Test. Is he getting a chance to play in the second Test?
-
Sat, 13 Feb 2021 08:52 AM
Can India make comeback?
In the last six years, India have made a comeback in a series three times. They won in Sri Lanka in 2005, then against Australia in 2017 and lastly against Australia Down Under. But will they overcome the English challenge?
-
Sat, 13 Feb 2021 08:49 AM
Rahane on his form
"It's all about the team and not the individual and my focus is how can I contribute for the team. If you take out the last 10-15 Test matches, you will see some runs over there. I don't need to think about what's happening on the outside," the vice-captain, who has scored around 1000 runs in his last 15 long-form game, said.
-
Sat, 13 Feb 2021 08:40 AM
Axar Patel expected to start
It is expected that left-arm spinner Axar Patel will get a chance in the second Test in place of Shahbaz Nadeem.
-
Sat, 13 Feb 2021 08:28 AM
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England. India lost the first Test by 227 runs and will be looking for redemption. For the visitors, this is a chance to establish a dominance over their opponents, and showcase that they can beat India in India.