India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat

Live

IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: India lost the first Test by 227 runs. Virat Kohli & co. will be seeking redemption in the 2nd Test. A few changes can be expected from both teams. The toss will be crucial. The pitch is expected to be a turner. Follow live updates of India vs England 2nd Test.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:08 AM IST

India vs England Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Follow live updates of the second Test in Chennai.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 13 Feb 2021 09:07 AM

    Broad is back

    Playing XI for England: Burns, Sibley, Lawrence, Root(c), Stokes, Pope, Foakes(w), Ali, Broad, Leach, Stone

  • Sat, 13 Feb 2021 09:05 AM

    Kuldeep makes it to the playing XI

    Playing XI for India: Rohit, Gill, Pujara, Kohli(c), Rahane, Pant(w), Patel, Ashwin, Kuldeep, Ishant, Siraj.

  • Sat, 13 Feb 2021 09:03 AM

    India win toss

    Virat Kohli has won the toss for India and elected to bat first in the second Test.

  • Sat, 13 Feb 2021 09:00 AM

    Axar starts for India

  • Sat, 13 Feb 2021 08:57 AM

    Kuldeep warming up

    Kuldeep Yadav is also warming up in the lead up to the Test. Is he getting a chance to play in the second Test?

  • Sat, 13 Feb 2021 08:52 AM

    Can India make comeback?

    In the last six years, India have made a comeback in a series three times. They won in Sri Lanka in 2005, then against Australia in 2017 and lastly against Australia Down Under. But will they overcome the English challenge?

  • Sat, 13 Feb 2021 08:49 AM

    Rahane on his form

    Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (PTI)

    "It's all about the team and not the individual and my focus is how can I contribute for the team. If you take out the last 10-15 Test matches, you will see some runs over there. I don't need to think about what's happening on the outside," the vice-captain, who has scored around 1000 runs in his last 15 long-form game, said.

  • Sat, 13 Feb 2021 08:40 AM

    Axar Patel expected to start

    It is expected that left-arm spinner Axar Patel will get a chance in the second Test in place of Shahbaz Nadeem.

  • Sat, 13 Feb 2021 08:28 AM

    India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England. India lost the first Test by 227 runs and will be looking for redemption. For the visitors, this is a chance to establish a dominance over their opponents, and showcase that they can beat India in India.

