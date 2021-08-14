India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: England captain Joe Root gets his 51st Test half-century
- India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Team India posted 364 in the first innings and at stumps on Day 2, England are 119/3, with Joe Root unbeaten on 48. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 at Lord's.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: On the back of KL Rahul's 129, Rohit Sharma's 83, and Ravindra Jadeja's 40, India posted 364 in the first innings. In response, England ended day 2 on 119/3, with Rory Burns scoring 49 and Joe Root returning unbeaten on 48. Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets in two balls to keep England in check. Will India end up with a first-innings lead or are we about to witness yet another century by Root? Let's find out!
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 03:34 PM
Good start for Shami
Mohammed Shami begins with a good over on the third day of the Lord's Test. He conceded just one run in the over. ENG: 120/3 after 46 overs, trail by 244 runs.
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 03:31 PM
Action begins on Day 3
England resume innings at 119 for 3. Joe Root batting at 58 and Nairstow unbeaten at 6. Mohammed Shami begins India's attack.
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 03:26 PM
Team Huddle
We ar just five minutes away from action on Day 3 of the Lord's Test. Indian players are in the huddle for the prep talk. Who will dominate the first session? That has to be seen! Stay tuned.
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 03:21 PM
Joe Root's record at Lord's
15 Matches
28 Innings
1271 Runs
47.07 Average
3 Hundreds
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 03:16 PM
Ravindra Jadeja before start of Day 3
"We have put up a good total on the board. Have to get a few wickets today. Our main focus is to restrict them to under 250 then we are in the game. Whenever you play in Engl;and it's always tough conditions. Have to make plans accordingly. They've been playing well, having good opening partnerships."
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 03:05 PM
A sunny day! This should be interesting
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 03:00 PM
What do the numbers say?
Joe Root became the second Englishman behind Alastair Cook to record 2000 Test runs vs India.
James Anderson picked his 31st Test five-wicket haul - the most among active bowlers.
Batsmen to be dismissed most by James Anderson since 2014: 9 - Cheteshwar Pujara, 8 - Shan Masood, 7 - Ajinkya Rahane
Most Test wickets at a venue against a single opposition since 1980:- 33: Anderson vs IND (Lord's)*
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 02:59 PM
30 minutes to go!
The start of Day 3 is just ½ hour away. This is a potential moving day. If England can bat for at least 2 sessions, they will have a stronger hold on the game. However, if India, like England yesterday, take at least three wickets in the first hour or so, they will definitely go into bat again with a hefty advantage. We saw that clouds cleared up occasionally yesterday and with the pitch slowing down, it's become better for batting. Should India get overcast conditions, all four pacers will be very happy.
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 02:52 PM
Will India take the first-innings lead?
Former India Stumper Deep Dasgupta, per his YouTube channel, believes, India can end up with a "substantial" first-innings lead. But their main hurdle will be Joe Root. As long as he is out there, England's chances of gaining an advantage are very much alive.
"England are still 248 runs away and it is a long way off. I don't think England will be able to take a first-innings lead. The pitch is getting better for batting and picking wickets will be difficult. The first half-hour to one hour will be crucial. But still, I feel India will get a substantial lead in the first innings as they are well ahead in the game," Deep Dasgupta opined.
"Joe Root's technique is so simple. The other English batters have such complicated techniques. If you are in the England dressing room, you can learn from Joe Root how simple he keeps it.
"Cricket is a complicated game and becomes as complicated as you make it. As long as he is there, England's hopes will be alive," Deep Dasgupta said.
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 02:41 PM
The Ashwin debate rages on
A lot of heads turned when India decided to sit out senior off-spinner R Ashwin in the first Test. However, even more heads turned, this time with a tinge of shock and disappointment, when Ashwin was left out for this Test also. A lot of experts have gone on record to say that this decision may hurt India because:
- The pitch is slowing down and foot marks are slowly beginning to surface and with England slated to bat fourth, Ashwin could have been at his lethal best.
- With four pacers and no Shardul Thakur, the tail is very long and had Kohli and management gone with a 3 seam, 2 spin template, Ashwin would have been very handy with the bat in that lower middle order.
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 02:32 PM
Quick recap of the scorecard
England 119/3 after 45 overs. (Root 48, Bairstow 6)
Siraj ( 2 / 34) in 13 overs
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 02:16 PM
When Kohli and Pant took the “switch” challenge too seriously
On Day 2, we saw a rare sight. For the fielding side, every close call is out. That's just how it works. In the past, we have seen Rishabh Pant convince Kohli to take the DRS despite the captain being skeptical. Yesterday, it was the other way around. WATCH THE HILARIOUS VIDEO HERE if you already haven't.
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 02:14 PM
Joe- The Root of all problems for India
If you are name is Joe Root and you are the captain of England's Test team, you have all the reasons to smile because that's just the kind of form you are in. With scores of 64 and 109 in the first Test, Joe Root has gotten off to a fantastic start in the series. In the third Test, just as England wobbled, he held for with Burns (49) to remain unbeaten on 48. As long as he is there, anything is possible and England's chances of gaining a first-inning leads are still alive
Sat, 14 Aug 2021 01:59 PM
India vs England Day 3 Live Score
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of day 3 of the second Test between India and England at Lord's. After stumps on Day 2, England trail India by 245 runs in the first innings. On the back of KL Rahul's 129, Rohit Sharma's 83, and Ravindra Jadeja's 40, India posted 364. In response, and despite Mohammed Siraj picking two wickets in two balls, Rory Burns (49) and Joe Root (48 not out) managed to steady the hosts' ship. Who will gain first-innings advantage? Stay tuned and find out.