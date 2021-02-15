Home / Cricket / India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: India look to set huge target for England
IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score((BCCI))
Live

India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: India look to set huge target for England

IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: The Indian bowlers did their job well to restrict England to 134. India already have a lead of 249 runs with just one wicket down. The hosts can set up a huge target for England to chase. Follow live updates of India vs England.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:24 AM IST

Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 15 Feb 2021 08:22 AM

    Chennai pitch unacceptable at Test level: Mark Waugh

    "I’m all for a good contest between bat and ball in test match cricket but this pitch in Chennai is unacceptable at test match level. You can’t have the ball going through the top of the surface on day 1 from the main part of the pitch. Ie not from the footmarks," Mark Waugh wrote on Twitter.


    Thoughts on Waugh's comments on the pitch?

  • Mon, 15 Feb 2021 08:00 AM

    India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and England. The stage is set for the hosts to set up a mammoth target for England to chase on a tricky surface. The spinners will be key for England on Day 3 to bowl out India as soon as possible. Plenty of action in store!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.