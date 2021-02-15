India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: India look to set huge target for England
Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 15 Feb 2021 08:22 AM
Chennai pitch unacceptable at Test level: Mark Waugh
"I’m all for a good contest between bat and ball in test match cricket but this pitch in Chennai is unacceptable at test match level. You can’t have the ball going through the top of the surface on day 1 from the main part of the pitch. Ie not from the footmarks," Mark Waugh wrote on Twitter.
Thoughts on Waugh's comments on the pitch?
-
Mon, 15 Feb 2021 08:00 AM
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and England. The stage is set for the hosts to set up a mammoth target for England to chase on a tricky surface. The spinners will be key for England on Day 3 to bowl out India as soon as possible. Plenty of action in store!