India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: England heading towards massive defeat as India close in
- IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4: England will resume their second innings on 53/3, needing another 429 to win, while India are seven strikes away from levelling the series 1-1.
Tue, 16 Feb 2021 08:37 AM
Here's wishing Mayank Agarwal a very happy birthday
Will we see him play the Day/Night Test in Ahmedabad?
Tue, 16 Feb 2021 08:26 AM
India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4
Hello and welcome! A very good morning to all our viewers. It what could well be predicted to be the final day of this Test match, it's India who begin the fourth day of the second Test in Chennai, primed to notch up a fine Test win. With the bat or with the ball, it's been R Ashwin's match so far, who followed his five-wicket-haul in the first innings with a superlative century with the bat. As the Ashwin fever grips The Chepauk, fans will expect their favourite boy to finish the match in style. England need 429 to win, India require seven wickets. Of them, how many can Ashwin take is the question.