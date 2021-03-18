India vs England Live Score 4th T20: Virat Kohli’s India eye comeback against Eoin Morgan-led England in must-win game
India vs England, 4th T20I Live Score: Virat Kohli-led Team India will be squaring up against Eoin Morgan's England in the fourth T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts have no option other than registering a win tonight. England are 2-1 up in the game and hence, Kohli & Co cannot afford a loss at this point. And if England win, it will be India's first series defeat this year across formats.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 18 Mar 2021 05:30 PM
Lowest batting average by Indian openers in a T20I Season
KL Rahul | Matches: 6 | Runs: 82 | Avg: 13.66 | Season: 2020/21
Murali Vijay | Matches: 6 | Runs:108 | Avg: 18.00 | Season: 2010
Gautam Gambhir | Matches: 9 | Runs: 177 | Avg: 19.66 | Season: 2012/13
Virender Sehwag | Matches: 7 | Runs: 138 | Avg: 19.71 | Season: 2007/08
Shikhar Dhawan | Matches:16 | Runs: 315 | Avg: 22.50 | Season: 2015/16
-
Thu, 18 Mar 2021 05:27 PM
Will Rahul get another chance?
In his last 4 innings in T20Is, Rahul has scored only 1 runs from 16 balls. Interestingly, in the ongoing season of 2020/21, KL Rahul played brilliantly throughout in IPL but unable to score in T20Is. Though he has been backed by his captain and batting coach, it will be interesting to see whether he gets another game.
-
Thu, 18 Mar 2021 05:20 PM
India vs Englad: Head to head in T20Is
Matches: 17
India Win: 8
England Win: 9
Tie: 0
-
Thu, 18 Mar 2021 05:16 PM
India vs England: T20I series summary
1st match (12 March, 2021): England won by 8 wickets
2nd match (14 March, 2021): India won by 7 wickets
3rd match (16 March, 2021): England won by 8 wickets
* England lead the 5-match series 2-1.
-
Thu, 18 Mar 2021 05:10 PM
England Squad
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone
-
Thu, 18 Mar 2021 05:05 PM
India squad
Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar
-
Thu, 18 Mar 2021 05:00 PM
India vs England, 4th T20I LIVE
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs England 4th T20I to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It's going to a nerve-tickling battle tonight between the two heavy-weight sides. A do-or-die situation for Virat Kohli & Co, just because the tourists are 2-1 up in the 5-match series. It will be exciting to see how India come back from Tuesday's loss and rejig their bowling unit without making tinkering their batting much. Get ready for a blockbuster night, friends.