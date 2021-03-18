India vs England Live Score 4th T20: Virat Kohli’s India eye comeback against Eoin Morgan-led England in must-win game

India vs England, 4th T20I Live Score: Virat Kohli-led Team India will be squaring up against Eoin Morgan's England in the fourth T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts have no option other than registering a win tonight. England are 2-1 up in the game and hence, Kohli & Co cannot afford a loss at this point. And if England win, it will be India's first series defeat this year across formats.