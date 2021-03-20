India vs England Live Score 5th T20I: Kohli & Morgan to battle it out in nail-biting series decider, toss upcoming
India vs England, 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: The series decider could not have been more beautifully set up than this. England won the first one, and then India levelled the series. England took lead again, and then India pulled one back again. Now, with the series levelled at 2-2, both Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan have a chance to claim the trophy. But only one can win. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 5th T20I:
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 06:13 PM
England likely changes
Dawid Malan and Sam Curran might see themselves replaced with Sam Billings and Moeen Ali, according to media chatter.
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 06:09 PM
India key player
Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer for India in the series, and he also has struck most sixes. He will be key, though he has to be careful against Adil Rashid, who has dismissed him twice already.
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 06:02 PM
Ben Stokes on series decider
"It is a final because if we don't win then we lose a series and we don't want to lose series, we want to win and we want to make a habit of winning them. The more situations we get put into where we've got pressure on us and we keep prevailing, that's just going to do us the world of good" - Ben Stokes told British media.
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 05:53 PM
Inzamam picks his 'Man of the Match' from 4th T20I
"Making comebacks is difficult. You can make one or two comebacks, but India are doing it in every series. If I look at the last one year across all formats, the reason behind India’s success is the performance of India’s youngsters. Whichever youngster plays for India, he performs," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 05:34 PM
India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I
ndia will be eager to get a psychological advantage over the Eoin Morgan-led side by winning the series. But there might be a few tweaks India may make for the epic finale.
India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 05:28 PM
Should KL Rahul be dropped?
KL Rahul has not had the best of series this time around, and India have several options now to open the innings. Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, and Virat Kohli, can all open, which also might give the hosts an additional batsman to include in the middle-order.
So, the big question is, should KL Rahul be dropped from the big game?
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 05:16 PM
India vs England 5th T20I in Ahmedabad - LIVE!
• 157: Average 1st innings total in this series has been 157.
• 8*: India have won its last 8 T20Is while chasing at home.
o India’s last defeat while chasing in a T20I at home was in 2017 vs New Zealand at Rajkot.
o India’s record is of 9 consecutive wins in T20Is while batting 2nd between 2019 to 2020.
• 200: This could be Yuzvendra Chahal’s 200th T20 match.
• 50: This could be KL Rahul’s 50th T20I for India.
• 7: Rohit Sharma is 7 fours away from completing 800 fours across T20s.
o He can become the 10th batsman to achieve this landmark.
• 50: Ishan Kishan is 4 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 2: Rohit Sharma is 2 fours away from completing 250 fours in T20Is for India.
• 1: Shikhar Dhawan is 1 six away from completing 50 sixes in T20Is for India.
• 25: Shreyas Iyer is 25 runs away from completing 4,000 runs across T20s.
• 7: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is 7 wickets away from completing 50 wickets in T20Is for India.
• 158: KL Rahul is 158 runs away from completing 5,000 runs across T20s.
• 8: KL Rahul is 8 sixes away from completing 200 sixes across T20s.
• 1: Navdeep Saini is 1 wicket away from completing 50 wickets across T20s.
• 35: Rahul Tewatia is 35 runs away from completing 1,000 runs across T20s.
• 89: Eoin Morgan is 89 runs away from completing 7,000 runs across T20s.
• 4 & 6: Jonny Bairstow is also 4 fours and 6 sixes away from completing 100 fours and 50 sixes respectively in
T20Is for England.
• 3: Sam Billing is 3 fours away from completing 300 fours across T20s.
• 8 & 6: Sam Curran is 8 fours and 6 sixes away from completing 100 fours and 50 sixes across T20s.
• 28: Tom Curran is 28 runs away from completing 1,000 runs across T20s.
• 3: Liam Livingstone is 3 wickets away from completing 50 wickets across T20s.
• 65: Dawid Malan is 65 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in T20Is for England.
• 1: Dawid Malan is also 1 four away from completing 100 fours in T20Is for England.
• 2: Jason Roy is 2 sixes away from completing 50 sixes in T20Is for England.
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 05:08 PM
India have a better chance to win?
STATS ATTACK:
IND has played 9 series deciders in bilateral series of 3 and more matches out of which they have won 8. (win % of 88.89%)
Rohit Sharma was leading the side vs NZ in the series in 2019 which IND lost
-
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 05:01 PM
England stats attack
ENG have 6 series deciders in a bilateral series of 3 and more matches, out of which they have won three.(win % of 50%).
Twice they have played vs IND in a series decider in 2017 and 2018, but have lost in both the games.
-
Sat, 20 Mar 2021 04:31 PM
India vs England 5th T20I - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 5th T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Entering the series decider, India can take pride from the fact how youngsters Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have made a name for themselves. KL Rahul's form is a worry, so it will be intersting to see who starts the game for India in the thrilling series finale.