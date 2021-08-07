India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: India eye quick wickets as action begins at Trent Bridge
India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Despite taking a good lead of 95 runs, India still found themselves in a sticky spot at the closing stages of Day 3 with England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley getting off to a good start. India would be eyeing early wickets in the first session on Day 4 so that they can set themselves up for an easy chase, before the rain or bad light spoils the party.
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 03:30 PM
Action begins on Day 4!
England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns are out to bat under a clear sky. England resume innings at 25/0. Mohammaed Siraj opens India's attack.
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 03:26 PM
Five minutes to go
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 03:22 PM
Good news: No signs of rain
The sun is shining bright in Nottingham and there is no signs of rain as of now. The play on Day 4 is expected to begin on time.
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 03:02 PM
Players warming up
The sun is out there as of now but there is a dense cloud cover as well. Players are warming up as action begins in 30 minutes at Trent Bridge.
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 02:56 PM
Most Test runs in 2021
Joe Root is the leading run getter in 2021 with 891 runs at an average of 55.68 which includes two double tons and a score 186 runs.
Joe Root: 891
Lahiru Thirimane: 659
Dimuth Karunaratne: 624
Rishabh Pant: 560
Rohit Sharma: 538
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 02:49 PM
Mohammed Shami in Tests
It is often said that Mohammed Shami bowls better in the 2nd or 3rd spell. In other way, it can be said that Shami bowls well after first 30 overs has passed in Tests. As number suggests, the saying seems right as Shami has the average of 25 after first 30 overs, while 32.6 in first 30 overs.
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 02:33 PM
Bumrah's cameo on Day 3
Jasprit Bumrah has certainly made a terrific return after the WTC final massacre. He picked up a 4-wicket haul and then slammed 28 runs off 34 balls, including 3 boundaries and a six to help India take a 95-run lead.
-
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 02:22 PM
Weather Update
Rain in Nottingham has forced early stumps on last couple of days. A little rain interruption is expected today as well. The players will experience breezy and cloudy weather.
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 02:16 PM
IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Score update
England: 183 & 25/0 | Burns: 11*, Sibley: 9*, trail by 70 runs
India: 278
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 12:54 PM
India vs England 1st Test Day 4 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 4 of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge. Wickets be the name of the game for India and seamers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will be key to get those. Despite so much stoppage, all three results are still possible.