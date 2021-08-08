India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: India need 157 runs to win but rain may play spoilsport at Trent Bridge

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: The final day of the first Test is going to be a livewire as India will take the field to complete the chase of 209. The visitors were in a comfortable stop until the end of fourth day's play and they will surely push for a historic win when Rohit Sharma (12*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) will resume innings at 52/1. India need 157 runs to win and the hosts will try everything to see them taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Who will win this epic face-off, let's wait and find out!





Follow live score and updates of India vs England 1st Test Day 5