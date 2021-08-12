Home / Cricket / India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli or Joe Root - Who will get the early advantage at Lord's?
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score, Day 1
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score, Day 1(AP)
Live

India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli or Joe Root - Who will get the early advantage at Lord's?

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: The first Test between India and England ended in a draw. At Lord's in the 2nd Test, it is all to play for both Virat Kohli and Joe Root. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 at Lord's.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Going into the 2nd Test at Lord's, both India and England have a fair share of injury concerns. Shardul Thakur's injury has led to India mulling whether to add an extra pacer in Ishant Sharma, or bring in R Ashwin who can bat as well. For England, Stuart Broad is already ruled out - while there are doubts regarding James Anderson as well. A Test match at Lord's could not have asked for a better story to set it up.


Follow live score and updates of India vs England 2nd Test Day 1:

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST

    Toss at 3pm (IST)

    The toss between India and England for the first Test will take place at 3 pm (IST).

  • AUG 12, 2021 02:34 PM IST

    Chopra's word of caution for India

  • AUG 12, 2021 02:24 PM IST

    Shardul out


    India all-rounder Shardul Thakur will not play in the second Test due to a myofascial strain on his left hamstring. It could mean R Ashwin gets his spot back in the team.

  • AUG 12, 2021 02:14 PM IST

    Weather update

    As per Accuweather, the maximum temperature would be around 23 degrees Celsius and there would be no chance of rain in the morning. The forecast shows 0.0 mm precipitation with 76 percent humidity. A 76 percent cloud cover could be expected.

  • AUG 12, 2021 02:06 PM IST

    England's injury crisis

    Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were already ruled out of the five-match Test series. Now, Stuart Broad is also out with a tight quad. Meanwhile, James Anderson also is doubtful with a tight quad. Some reports say fast-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes is also not fit.

  • AUG 12, 2021 10:47 AM IST

    India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 1 of the first Test between India and England. India had the upper hand going into the fifth day of the first Test at Trent Bridge. But rain played a spoilsport. But fans will hope the weather does not play the villain here at Lord's.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
Live
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score, Day 1(AP)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score, Day 1(AP)
cricket

2nd Test Day 1 Live: Kohli or Root - Who will get early advantage at Lord's?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: The first Test between India and England ended in a draw. At Lord's in the 2nd Test, it is all to play for both Virat Kohli and Joe Root. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 at Lord's.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Australia head coach Justin Langer.(Getty Images)
File image of Australia head coach Justin Langer.(Getty Images)
cricket

Langer in heated confrontation with CA staffer over Bangladesh video: Report

PTI | , Sydney
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The matter was initially raised by Dovey with the Cricket Australia digital staffer but when the latter stood his ground, the matter escalated and Langer subsequently confronted the staff member shortly afterwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: West Indies' Roston Chase.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: West Indies' Roston Chase.(REUTERS)
cricket

West Indies recall Roston Chase, Brooks, Holder and rest Bravo and Gabriel

Reuters | , Kingston
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks is also recalled after having, like Holder, last played in the test series in New Zealand in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Getty Images)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Even till my last Test': Sachin on struggles with sleep during playing days

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Speaking in an interview with the Indian Express, Sachin revealed that he suffered with sleeplessness for years whenever he used to get ready for a match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.