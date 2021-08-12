India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli or Joe Root - Who will get the early advantage at Lord's?

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Going into the 2nd Test at Lord's, both India and England have a fair share of injury concerns. Shardul Thakur's injury has led to India mulling whether to add an extra pacer in Ishant Sharma, or bring in R Ashwin who can bat as well. For England, Stuart Broad is already ruled out - while there are doubts regarding James Anderson as well. A Test match at Lord's could not have asked for a better story to set it up.





Follow live score and updates of India vs England 2nd Test Day 1:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON