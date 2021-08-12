India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli or Joe Root - Who will get the early advantage at Lord's?
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Going into the 2nd Test at Lord's, both India and England have a fair share of injury concerns. Shardul Thakur's injury has led to India mulling whether to add an extra pacer in Ishant Sharma, or bring in R Ashwin who can bat as well. For England, Stuart Broad is already ruled out - while there are doubts regarding James Anderson as well. A Test match at Lord's could not have asked for a better story to set it up.
Follow live score and updates of India vs England 2nd Test Day 1:
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Toss at 3pm (IST)
The toss between India and England for the first Test will take place at 3 pm (IST).
-
AUG 12, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Chopra's word of caution for India
-
AUG 12, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Shardul out
India all-rounder Shardul Thakur will not play in the second Test due to a myofascial strain on his left hamstring. It could mean R Ashwin gets his spot back in the team.
-
AUG 12, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Weather update
As per Accuweather, the maximum temperature would be around 23 degrees Celsius and there would be no chance of rain in the morning. The forecast shows 0.0 mm precipitation with 76 percent humidity. A 76 percent cloud cover could be expected.
-
AUG 12, 2021 02:06 PM IST
England's injury crisis
Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were already ruled out of the five-match Test series. Now, Stuart Broad is also out with a tight quad. Meanwhile, James Anderson also is doubtful with a tight quad. Some reports say fast-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes is also not fit.
-
AUG 12, 2021 10:47 AM IST
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 1 of the first Test between India and England. India had the upper hand going into the fifth day of the first Test at Trent Bridge. But rain played a spoilsport. But fans will hope the weather does not play the villain here at Lord's.
