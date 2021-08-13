India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Can KL Rahul take India to a big score in first innings?

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live score: India will look to carry on the momentum they gained on Day 1. India got a total of 276/3 at the end of the first day of the Lord's Test. KL Rahul followed his half-century in the first Test with a century here in the second as he along with captain Kohli drove India into a consolidating position. With five overs left in the day, India lost their captain Virat Kohli for 42, nicking Ollie Robinson to Joe Root at first slip.

Follow scorecard and live updates of India vs England 2nd Test Day 2: