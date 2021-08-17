Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Mark Wood doubtful for third Test after suffering shoulder injury
cricket

Mark Wood doubtful for third Test after suffering shoulder injury

England, who are already missing a few key players due to a spate of injuries, lost the second Test by 151 runs on the fifth day at Lord's.
PTI | , London
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:11 PM IST
England's Mark Wood in the dressing room after leaving the field of play with an injury(Action Images via Reuters)

England pacer Mark Wood was on Tuesday rendered doubtful for the third Test beginning next week after suffering a shoulder injury on the fourth day of the second match against India here.

With Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes already missing the series due to injuries and Ben Stokes taking an indefinite break to focus on his mental wellbeing, England had fielded a depleted XI and now, Wood, too, might join the list of absentees.

"The medics are working on him, we'll find out more in the next couple of days," England's head coach Chris Silverwood said on Tuesday.

"We will make a decision, along with him and our medics, closer to the time. But if he's not right, he's not right. I certainly won't push him into playing if he tells me he's not right. I will look after him."

Wood had hurt his right shoulder while fielding on the fourth day and further aggravated it when he bowled through the pain during the morning session on the final day.

The third Test begins at Headingley on August 25.

The first Test had ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day at Nottingham.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
