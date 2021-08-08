India vs England: Michael Vaughan says 'favourites' India 'may panic' if they lose few wickets on final day

There appear to be no doubts that India are the favourites to win as the first Test against England at Trent Bridge heads to the final day. India have lost KL Rahul early on, but need 157 runs to win the match with 9 wickets in hand. While India's middle-order appeared to struggle in the first innings, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane would back themselves to chase down the target.

But former England captain Michael Vaughan still believes that despite being the favourites in the match, India may panic if they lose quick wickets.

“India are on top. They are the favorites, but you just never know. We have seen this England team before, we have seen this Indian team in English conditions, chasing down this kind of number and losing a few wickets and they start to panic," Vaughan said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

"You say the pitch has to deteriorate so much and it can. Sometimes it can happen. The clouds might roll in. The ball starts hooping around,” he added.

The former England batsman further said that Pujara looked out of touch in the final few overs of Day 4, and he was surprised how he was able to survive.

“How Pujara survived, I will never know. He didn’t look in any kind of rhythm or form,” Michael Vaughan said.

India finished at 52/1 at stumps on Day 4, with Rohit Sharma and Pujara in the middle. Rain is expected to play a role on the final day, but India fans will hope that it does not interrupt the play on Day 5.