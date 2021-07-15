India vs England: Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19, says report

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has tested positive for Covid-19 during the 20-day break, PTI reported on Thursday. He will not be travelling to Durham where the Indian team members are scheduled to assemble before the upcoming 5-match Test series against England.

As reported by the news agency, a BCCI source confirmed that it was Pant who tested positive and was in isolation for the past eight days. He is, according to the source, asymptomatic at this point.

"He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," he said without divulging when the 23-year-old will join the squad.

The Indian players were on a 2-week long break after the conclusion of the World Test Championship against New Zealand, which the team lost last month. Earlier, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla had also confirmed the development that one out of 23 players was tested positive and has been kept in isolation.

“Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected. But I can't divulge the name of the player,” BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla told PTI on Thursday.

“As of now, no other player has tested positive. Also, you must be aware our secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to all players to maintain protocols,” he added.

It is understood that Pant has been afflicted by the Delta variant which has led to the rising number of cases in England. He was seen attending a Euro 2020 match last month and had even posted pictures on his social media accounts.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in his letter, had urged the members of the Indian contingent to 'avoid' crowded places as Covishield, the vaccine which has been given to the team, only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus.

The letter specifically stated that players should avoid going to the Wimbledon and Euro Championships, both of which recently concluded there.

The Indian team is due to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4. It will play a practice game starting July 20 as a build-up to the high-intensity series.

