'Rohit Sharma has been a leader. I can say he's gone a notch higher': Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was mighty impressed with Rohit Sharma’s batting in the ongoing Test series against England. Sachin said Rohit is now taking the lead by showing the ‘other side’ of his temperament and playing according to the match situation.

Rohit, who is playing his first series as an opener in English conditions, has registered scores of 36, 12*, 83, and 21 in the two Tests.

Also read: Ranji Trophy to start from January 5, senior cricket to start with Mushtaq T20 from October 27

“Whatever I have seen, I feel he has taken the lead and he has shown the other side of his temperament and how he can change his game and adapt to situations and play accordingly,” Sachin told PTI.

Rohit is yet to get that big score in the overseas Test as an opener but he has looked the most assuring one in the Tests he has played in Australia and now in England. Even in the World Test Championship against New Zealand, Rohit looked quite good before he was dismissed against the run of play for 34 and 30 in the first and second innings respectively.

Rohit was in fact, looking set for his maiden overseas hundred as a Test opener in the first innings at Lord’s when a beautiful in-dipper from James Anderson cut his innings short.

Sachin said Rohit has been a leader, who has been well-supported by KL Rahul. The right-hander scored 129 and was declared Player of the Match of the Lord’s Test which India won by 151 runs.

“He has been a leader there and KL has supported him brilliantly. As far as playing pull shot is concerned, he has cleared the fence with that shot and I am looking at what he has been able to achieve for the team in both Tests,” Sachin added.

The master blaster was very impressed with Rohit’s technique and particularly his keenness to leave the ball alone.

“Rohit has left the ball and defended the ball brilliantly or equally well. He was always a fantastic player but seeing his last few innings in England, I can say he has definitely gone a notch higher,” he said.