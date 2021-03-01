'He has not been treated properly': Karim happy India's 'complete all-rounder' is getting the recognition he deserves

Ravichandran Ashwin has proved in the last two months why he is called one of the best spinners in the game and silenced all who doubted his capabilities. The off-spinner has been in magnificent form in the last 2-3 months as he performed admirably with the ball and bat. He was key in stopping the threat of Steve Smith during the Australian tour and helped the team win the Test series 2-1.

He continued his good form in the series against England and was adjudged the man of the match in the second Test as he picked up wickets while scoring a century in the second innings for India. He has been lauded by critics and fans alike for his stupendous contribution to Indian cricket in recent series. He also completed his 400 wickets in Test in the last match in Ahmedabad.

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim has praised Ashwin and said that he feels happy that the off-spinner is ‘getting the recognition he should have got a many years ago.”

"I am happy R Ashwin is getting the recognition he should have got many years ago. I have always been troubled that whenever the Indian team has gone to play outside the Asian sub-continent, he has faced harsh decisions quite a few times. If he has bowled one bad spell or not bowled well in a Test match, he has been dropped quite a few times. ," said Karim during a discussion on India News.

"I am happy that he is coming forward now as a true match-winner and he is not only getting respect in his team, but a lot of cricket fans and former cricketers have got the belief that he is definitely a match-winner and a complete all-rounder. He has come and scored runs in difficult situations quite often," added Karim.

Ashwin will look to power India to a series win when they take on England in the last Test of the four-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium from March 4th.