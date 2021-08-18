India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar has his say on Virat Kohli's poor form

The spectacular win over England in the second Test at Lord’s was a statement of Team India’s supremacy in the longest format of the game. After lagging behind in the game until the penultimate day, the Indian team turned things around and outfoxed the hosts who seemed in total control. India defeated England by 151 runs to go up 1-0 in the five-match series.

Amid India’s terrific run in Test cricket, Kohli’s poor form, however, remains one of the major concerns. In the last five innings played on English soil, the Indian skipper managed the scores of 44, 13, 0, 42, and 20. Moreover, it has been nearly two years that Kohli hasn’t scored a century in international cricket.

Meanwhile, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar had his say over Kohli’s dry spell. In a conversation with news agency PTI, the batting legend said form is just a state of mine along with body working in harmony.

“Virat hasn't had a great start. It is the mind that leads to technical errors and if the start isn’t good, you start thinking about a lot of things. Because anxiety levels are high, you tend to over compensate for your movements. When a batsman isn't in good form you either go too far across or don't move your feet at all. That happens to everyone. Form is also your state of mind along with the body working in harmony,” Sachin was quoted as saying.

Sachin further heaped praise on the 100-run stand between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on fourth day of the Lord’s Test that kept India in the race.

“They played a very crucial role considering that we were effectively 28 for 3 when they came together. Two more quick wickets and we would have been 60 for 5 and dynamics would have been completely different. They stabilised the innings,” Sachin said.

“The idea was to do what was good for the team and they did that. While doing so, the rest of the things get taken care of. In a tight situation like this, ideally you would want all your batsmen to chip in but that is always not possible,” he added.