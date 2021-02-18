Home / Cricket / India vs England: Sam Curran not available for 4th Test, confirms ECB
cricket

India vs England: Sam Curran not available for 4th Test, confirms ECB

The 22-year-old Curran will now arrive in India along with the limited-overs squad.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:59 PM IST
File image of England cricketer Sam Curran.(REUTERS)

All-rounder Sam Curran will not be available for selection during England's fourth Test against India beginning here on March 4 due to COVID-19 pandemic related travel restrictions, it was announced on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Curran will now arrive in India along with the limited-overs squad.

"Sam Curran will rejoin the England squad via the charter flight carrying other members of the limited-overs line-up to India, on 26 February," the England team management said in a statement.

"Originally it was planned the Surrey all-rounder would fly to Ahmedabad in time to be available for the fourth Test in the city, starting on 4 March," it added.

"However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, making secure arrangements for such a journey proved too great a logistical challenge."

The third Test begins here on February 24, followed by the fourth and final match of the series at the same venue from March 4. The limited-overs leg of the England tour begins with a T20 International here on March 12.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england sam curran
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP