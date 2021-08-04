‘Someone like him brings a lot of balance to the Test team’: Kohli names India’s 'multi-dimensional' cricketer

Indian captain Virat Kohli has heaped praise on Shardul Thakur, stating that the Mumbai bowler could gradually be moulded into a bowling all-rounder.

Thakur burst onto the scene in the final Test against Australia in Brisbane earlier this year when most of the senior players were out with injuries. It was just his second game for India in the longest format and came up with a gritty half-century and picked up seven wickets.

Mentioning his role in the historic win in Brisbane, Kohli, while addressing a pre-match virtual presser, termed Thakur a ‘multi-dimensional' cricketer who could bring balance to the team.

“Yes, he can definitely be created (into an all-rounder). He already is a multi-dimensional cricketer and it's all about him getting more and more confidence. Someone like him brings a lot of balance to the Test team or for that matter any format of the game.

“Hardik has done that so far in the past and he is getting back on track to bowling regularly. These kinds of cricketers help the team in a massive way and Shardul is a huge prospect for us. Someone who will be very important not just this series but moving forward as well,” said Kohli at the press conference on Tuesday.

Compared to 2018, when the team lost 1-4 due to a couple of bad sessions, the skipper feels that they are ‘much better prepared’ this time around with two months in England helping them to acclimatise with changes in the weather pattern.

“The players, who were inexperienced in 2018 are now more experienced. Yes, there will be failures but we will have enough players to raise their hands up and be counted in pressure situations,” said Kohli.

India and England will square off in the first Test of the 5-match series which kicks off on Wednesday at Tent Bridge, Nottingham.

