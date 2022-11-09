India vs England, T20 World Cup semifinal: Who has the most number of wins; check IND vs ENG head-to-head record

India vs England, T20 World Cup: After putting up a formidable show so far at the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma's India are up for a stern challenge in the form of England, whom they play in the semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday. The Men In Blue have won four out of the five matches and will be eager to continue the winning momentum in the knockout stage, which if they win will help them set a date with their fiercest rival Pakistan in the finale.

However, defeating England won't be an easy task, considering the artillery they have in their arsenal. Their biggest strength is their captain Jos Buttler, who can single handedly take the game away from the opposition. Adding to India's woes is Alex Hales' good run in the tournament.

The team also have the likes of Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali in their ranks. However, what comes as a relief for India will be the opposition's list of causalities. The Three Lions are fretting over the availability of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, who has bowled the fastest ball of the tournament so far, due to injury concerns.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav - India's in form pair - will hold the key for the Men In Blue. Apart from him, the management will be happy with KL Rahul's recent run. The pace department has been equally effective and overall India does appear to be a strong unit.

But if we look at the past records, India will hope for a change of fortune this time around. Post the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, which was the last time India stood on the podium in any major ICC event, the team lost the 2014 T20 World Cup final, 2016 T20 World Cup semifinals, 2017 Champions Trophy final, and 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal.

However, the silver lining here is India's head-to-head record against England. Both the sides have met 22 times in the shorter format with India winning 12 and England emerging victorious on 10 occasions.

If we compare the two sides in the T20 World Cup, India have edged England twice out of the three encounters they've played so far at the T20 World Cup. The most famous one came in the inaugural edition of the World Cup, which saw Yuvraj Singh smash Stuart Broad for six maximums in an over.

If we look at the recent outings, India have a slender edge over England here too, In the last five T20I matches between the two, India have won four times. The two sides met in a three-match series in 2022, which the Men in Blue won 2-1.

