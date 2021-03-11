India vs England T20Is: Dawid Malan on course to break Babar Azam's world record

As England begin their five-match T20I series against India on Friday in Ahmedabad, all eyes will be on their top order batsman Dawid Malan. The southpaw has been in the form of his life in the shortest format and that has taken him to the pinnacle of ICC T20 rankings for batsmen.

But this will be his big test as he will have to bat on slower surfaces that turn. The series will be an ideal preparation for the seasoned batsman who has been picked up to play in the IPL for the first time, where he will represent Punjab Kings.

Malan has 855 runs in 19 T20 international matches and is on course to break a big record. England's number 3 needs 145 runs to complete 1000 runs in T20 internationals and if he gets to that mark in the upcoming series then he will break Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's world record of being the fastest to reach the milestone.

Azam took 26 innings to reach the mark and thus got the better of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who took 27 innings to complete 1000 runs in T20Is. Malan has 7 innings in hand to reach the milestone and given his form in the shortest format, very few will be betting against him currently.

India though would want to stop this juggernaut and ensure he doesn't give the 'Three Lions' the flying starts that he has come to be known for. One interesting stat about Malan though will make the Indians be wary of him.

Dawid Malan performance in chases in T20Is

The southpaw's record is quite impeccable when it comes to chasing targets. Five of his nine career half-centuries have come in chases and he rarely misses out when England are batting second.

Indian bowlers will definitely have their task cut out when they bowl to Malan in the upcoming series.

