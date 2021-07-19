India vs England: Team Kohli defeats Team Ashwin in Team India’s fun fielding drill - WATCH

Virat Kohli-led Team India have begun preparing for the much-awaited 5-match Test series against England which will mark the beginning of the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. Before getting into the contest, the visitors will play a three-match warm-up game against a County select XI at Emirates Riverside, starting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli & Co had a fielding drill under the watchful eyes of fielding coach R Sridhar. The players practised catching, direct hits, and throwing accurately to the bowler’s end. The BCCI shared the video of the training session on Twitter in which coach Sridhar could be seen giving a brief about the entire drill.

“Today’s session kicked off with team drills and team competitions. It will activate the team. We began with the catching, direct hits, and throwing accurately to the bowler’s end which got them going. Direct hits are very important even though it is Test cricket,” explained Sridhar in a video shared by the BCCI.

“Then we moved on to a game, under-arm throwing — a very underestimated part of cricket. It also included speed and agility and changing of direction for the boys.

“We had two teams with one comprising Virat, Rohit, and others. The other team was taken over by Ashwin and Pujara. Eventually, Virat’s team took the competition with a 10-8 lead. However, Puji and Ashwin were convinced they won,” he added.

Earlier, the likes of KL Rahul, Pujara and Kohli sweated it out in the nets, trying to tackle the moving ball.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported that Pant, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has completed his stipulated 10-day isolation in an acquaintance’s place in London and is ‘recovering well’ but he is yet to join the team bubble in Durham.

“He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests,” BCCI had said in a statement, released on Thursday.

The India vs England Test series begins on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.