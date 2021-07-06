India vs England Test series to be in front of full house, Stuart Broad reacts

For the first time since March last year, sports stadiums in England will be allowed to function in full capacity from July 19, after the British government announced further relaxation of the Covid-19 norms. As a direct effect, the India-England five-match Test series which is set to begin from August 4, will be played in front of a full house.

"We'll move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus," Sky Sports quoted British PM as saying.

"From step four we will remove all legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors. We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs, we will lift the limit on named visitors to care homes and the numbers of people attending concerts, theatre, and sports events," he added.

Also Read | 'Rahul might beat Kohli in the race': Chopra selects India's openers for T20 WC

The matches in the UK have been either played behind closed doors or have been opened to crowds with restricted numbers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gradual easing of the norms was evident when crowds were allowed for Euro Cup fixtures at the Wembley Stadium. A week ago, it was announced that the England-Pakistan 2nd ODI at Lord’s will be played in front of a full house.

England fast bowler Stuart Broad welcomed the decision with both hands and pointed towards the first Test between the two sides which gets underway at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham in the first week of August.

"Trent Bridge 1st Test Vs India," Broad tweeted.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side, which lost to New Zealand in the WTC final, is on a three-week-long break. The cricketers are currently in London and will regroup in Durham on July 14 to start preparing for the five-match Test series.

The initial schedule did not include an official practice match but after the team management’s request, the BCCI and ECB got together to arrange a three-day practice match for the touring Indian side with a select county XI in the third week of July.