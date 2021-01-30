'Need to bowl our best ball against Kohli and Indian batsmen': Former England batsman Graham Thorpe

The focus of the cricket world has again shifted back to Virat Kohli. The India captain has returned to the side for the upcoming England series after missing the last three Tests in Australia for the birth of his first child. Kohli will take over from Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a stunning victory in Australia.

Ahead of the four-match series against India starting on February 5th, former England batsman and current batting coach Graham Thorpe said England bowlers will need to bowl their ‘best ball’ more often to get the better of Kohli.

"The key for our bowling attack will be to bowl our 'best ball' as often as we can. I don't think we can ask for anything more from our spinners and seamers,” Thorpe told reporters in a virtual press conference.

He descrobed Kohli as a ‘fantastic player’ and said he is part of a batting line-up that knows their condition well.

"We know that he is a fantastic player and he has shown that for many years now. Virat is in one of that batting orders which understands home conditions very well.

“We need to have runs on the board and then having the Indian batting order under pressure will really be the key for us. To take the game deep will be an important aspect for England," Thorpe said.

The former left-hander is aware that there are a few England batsmen, who haven't played earlier in the sub-continent and the four-Test series will be a big learning curve in their process of development.

"Some of our players haven't played in sub-continent, so in terms of development might be behind others but they are working hard and hopefully can put on a good show. It'll be a bit of a learning curve for some of them as well."

While different batsmen will have different styles, Thorpe wants his players to recognise particular situations and react accordingly. For Thorpe, there couldn't have been a bigger challenge than facing an Indian team that has just beaten Australia in Australia.

"India at home is a real challenge. They're playing very good cricket and have been very strong at home. They've been coming back off a win in Australia as well, so for us, it presents a real challenge. Let's say that's sort of where you want to be as a player," Thorpe signed off.

