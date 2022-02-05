India vs England, U19 World Cup Final: IND vs ENG head-to-head battle, form guide

With a phenomenal run to a record-extending eighth final, Team India will be aiming for an unprecedented fifth title in the ICC U19 World Cup when they take on England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. While India remain the favourites in the blockbuster clash, much like the Boys in Blue, England too have scripted a similar dominating run to reach the final. Head-to-head tie clearly tips the scale towards Yash Dhull's team, but England have won two of their last three U19 ODIs.

The two sides have met each other 49 times in U19 ODIs and eight of them were played in an U19 World Cup campaign.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD OVERALL:

Matches: 49

India win: 37

England win: 11

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD U19 WORLD CUP:

Matches: 8

India win: 6

England win: 2

A look at their recent head-to-head battle in their previous 5 meetings in U19 ODIs indicates that India have the upper hand, having won three matches.

2019 Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in England: England (214/2) beat India (278/8) by 8 wickets via D/L method.

2019 Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in England: India (205/9) beat England (204) by 1 wicket.

2019 Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in England: England (257/5) beat India (256/6) by 5 wickets.

2019 Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in England: India (205/5) beat England (204) by 5 wickets.

2017 India Under-19s tour of England: India (226/9) beat England (222/9) by 1 wicket.

FORM GUIDE IN 2022 U19 WORLD CUP

INDIA (W,W,W,W,W)

Team India completed their group stage on an unbeaten note winning all their three matches as part of Group B. They began their campaign beating South Africa by 45 runs in Guyana before beating Ireland by 174 runs in Trinidad and Uganda by a colossal 326 runs to finish top of Group B with six points.

India then beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the second quarter-final match of the tournament before a captain's knock from Yash Dhull helped India beat Australia by 96 runs to reach the final for a record eighth time.

ENGLAND (W,W,W,W,W)

Like the Indian side, England too have scripted an unbeaten run to the tournament final. They beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in their opener before defeating Canada by 106 runs and United Arab Emirates by 189 runs to finish top of Group A.

England then beat South Africa by six wickets in the first quarterfinal game of the tournament before beating Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed semi-final game in Antigua, by 15 runs, to reach their second U19 World Cup final.