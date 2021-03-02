Home / Cricket / India vs England: Vaughan posts photo in dug-up soil to take a dig at pitch
cricket

India vs England: Vaughan posts photo in dug-up soil to take a dig at pitch

Vaughan's reaction comes after India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series after beating England within two days in the third Test match in Ahmedabad.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted this photo on Instagram(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan continued his pitch against the wickets that have been used for the Test matches played between India and England in the ongoing series, with his latest post on Instagram.

Vaughan on Tuesday shared a picture of him standing in dug-up soil with a bat in his hands. "Preparations going well for the 4th Test !! #OnOn #INDvENG," he wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ: 'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets, Harbhajan around 700': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj Singh's tweet

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup’: Ajinkya Rahane

Three more COVID-19 positive cases in PSL: PCB

‘He wants to be the best’: Laxman hails Ashwin’s ‘critical planning & execution'

'No shame in being beaten by Ashwin': Atherton says India spinner rare to

Vaughan's reaction comes after India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series after beating England within two days in the third Test match in Ahmedabad. The pitch, which was taking vicious turn from day 1 and saw 30 wickets fall within 2 days, has been criticised by several former England cricketers.

Commenting on the pitch during the match, Vaughan had tweeted: "Let's be honest this is not a 5 day Test pitch !! #INDvENG."

Rohit Sharma, who was India's highest scorer in the first innings clarified after the match that the pitch was not a minefield. Even Indian captain Virat Kohli said in the post match presentation that the lack was more in technique of the batsmen than the pitch.

India will reach the final of the World Test Championship if they beat England in the final Test which starts from Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england motera stadium michael vaughan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP