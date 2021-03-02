India vs England: Vaughan posts photo in dug-up soil to take a dig at pitch

Former England captain Michael Vaughan continued his pitch against the wickets that have been used for the Test matches played between India and England in the ongoing series, with his latest post on Instagram.

Vaughan on Tuesday shared a picture of him standing in dug-up soil with a bat in his hands. "Preparations going well for the 4th Test !! #OnOn #INDvENG," he wrote in the caption.

Vaughan's reaction comes after India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series after beating England within two days in the third Test match in Ahmedabad. The pitch, which was taking vicious turn from day 1 and saw 30 wickets fall within 2 days, has been criticised by several former England cricketers.

Commenting on the pitch during the match, Vaughan had tweeted: "Let's be honest this is not a 5 day Test pitch !! #INDvENG."

Rohit Sharma, who was India's highest scorer in the first innings clarified after the match that the pitch was not a minefield. Even Indian captain Virat Kohli said in the post match presentation that the lack was more in technique of the batsmen than the pitch.

India will reach the final of the World Test Championship if they beat England in the final Test which starts from Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.