India vs England: Virat Kohli-led Team India begin to train for 2nd Test at Lord's - See Photos

Virat Kohli-led Team India have begun preparations for the second Test which gets underway on Thursday at Lord’s cricket ground. The visitors had a great opportunity to go up 1-0 in the 5-match series. They needed 157 runs to win the Nottingham Test with 9 wickets remaining. However, the rain played the spoilsport and the final day was washed out.

The series opener ended in a draw and now the touring party has shifted its focus on their next game which will be played at the ‘Home of Cricket’. Kohli & Co had an intense training session on Tuesday and the pictures were shared on the Twitter handle of BCCI.

ALSO READ | 'Kohli has been vocal in letting Rahane, Pujara know what the situation is': Former India selector Raju

“Getting Lord’s Ready,” the Indian cricket board tweeted.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had a good net session and the photo of his practice shared by the Lord’s cricket ground on Twitter. “Welcome back to Lord's, @BCCI,” their caption read.

Earlier, Kohli disappointed in the first Test as he was dismissed for a golden duck by James Anderson in the first innings. The battle between Anderson and Kohli has over the years managed to grab eyeballs and it is one of the most exciting spectacles in the longest format.

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t leave us in chaos, we want peace’: Rashid Khan’s appeal to ‘world leaders’ as violence escalates in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, opening batsman Mayank Agarwal has also returned to the nets after having missed out on the first Test due to concussion. He was hit by a short delivery bowled by Mohammed Siraj which led him out. He was replaced by KL Rahul.