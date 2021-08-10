‘Don’t leave us in chaos, we want peace’: Rashid Khan’s appeal to ‘world leaders’ as violence escalates in Afghanistan

People of Afghanistan are going through a horrendous phase as the Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, have made sweeping gains in their campaign to defeat the government after US-led foreign forces pull out.

Amid the escalating violence in the country, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday and appealed for peace. He requested the ‘World Leaders’ not to leave his countrymen in ‘chaos’.

“Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced..,” he wrote.

“Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan. We want peace,” he added.

Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..

Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan🇦🇫.

We want peace.🙏 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021

The Taliban fighters are tightening their grip on captured territory in Afghanistan as civilians hid in their homes. In the town of Aibak, capital of Samangan province on the main road between Mazar-i-Sharif and Kabul, Taliban fighters were consolidating their control, moving into government buildings, residents said.

The government has withdrawn forces from hard-to-defend rural districts to focus on holding major population centres. Taliban and government officials have confirmed that the Islamists have overrun six provincial capitals in recent days in the north, west and south.

Hundreds of displaced Afghan citizens are going through horrific situations after seeking refuge in the capital city. These people have come to settle in Kabul and are living on streets and parks, while many of them are minors, elderly, and wounded members of families and know nothing about their breadwinners-father/husband and brothers/sons.

