India vs England: Virat Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and create world record

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming first Test against England at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Kohli will be returning to cricket following the paternity leave he had taken after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, and he would be raring to put his best foot forward.

The first Test which begins on Friday will see Kohli returning back to captaincy duties in the longest format. If Kohli gets a ton in the first Test, he would be crossing Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds. It would be Kohli’s 42nd international ton as captain, the highest by any player in the world. Overall, it would be Kohli's 28th Test hundred.

Currently, both Ponting and Kohli are tied at the top position in the list with 41 centuries to their name.

Most Centuries as captain in international cricket.

India will be playing four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against England. The hosts will be entering the series on the back of a thrilling series win in Australia. England on the other hand will be entering the contest after a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka and will feel confident about playing in the conditions in subcontinent after the tour.

This is the first international series that is being played in India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The successful hosting of this series will have a big impact on BCCI's decision of whether it wants to host the upcoming season of IPL in India or the UAE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON