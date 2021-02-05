Joe Root continued his rich vein of form as he smashed a hundred on day one of the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Root came in when England were in a spot of bother as they lost their first two wickets for just 63 runs. But Root and Dom Sibley stitched a 200-run partnership to power England to a score of 263 for the loss of 3 wickets.

Root remained unbeaten on 128 runs. However, there was a moment at the end of the day's play that has taken the internet by storm. India skipper Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture towards Root just before the concluding minutes of the play on day one of the opening Test has become the talk of the town on Twitter.

After smashing a six off Ravichandran Ashwin's last ball of the 87th over Root went down on the floor with a cramp. England physio was out to help the skipper but before he reached, it was India captain Kohli who helped Root with stretching of his right leg.

READ | 'When is he going to play': Vaughan slams 'ridiculous decision' by Team India

This 'Spirit of Cricket' gesture by Kohli certainly won the hearts of the fans.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared the clip on Twitter captioning it as "#SpiritOfCricket at its very best"

Opting to bat first, Sibley and Rory Burns provided England with a good start. India did have a very good opportunity to send Burns back to the pavilion cheaply but the wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant, dropped the catch off Bumrah's first delivery of the second over.

The duo then played cautiously to avoid any hiccups in the initial overs, taking the team over the 50-run mark. Ravichandran Ashwin handed India the first breakthrough as he got hold of Burns (33) in the 24th over. Dan Lawrence (0) then came out to bat but failed to impress as he was given LBW off Bumrah's delivery in the 26th over, bringing Root on the field.

Root, along with Sibley, steadied England's innings and played some fine shots. Both kept the scoreboard ticking and took the team to the 100-run mark in the 44th over. Root and Sibley kept on building their partnership while Indian bowlers struggled to get a breakthrough.

Their sublime performances saw them complete their respective half-centuries as the visitors started to take control of the game. England then went past the 200-run mark in the 74th over with Root inching closer to his century. Root, who was playing his 100th Test, got to his hundred in 164 balls.

While Root and Sibley avoided risky shots, they never missed the opportunity to score a boundary on loose balls. Bumrah gave India the much-needed breakthrough after he dismissed Sibley in the 90th over.

(with ANI inputs)