India vs England: 'Virat Kohli's India will repeat what Ajit Wadekar's team did in 1971' - Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said the Virat Kohli-led Indian side will repeat the feat of Ajit Wadekar’s side by clinching the series at the Oval in England. Gavaskar was speaking on the 50th anniversary of India’s first-ever Test win in England back in 1971 under Wadekar’s captaincy.

India had beaten England in the third Test at the Oval in 1971 by four wickets which turned out to be a series-clinching one – India’s first-ever England – as the first two Tests had ended in draws.

Gavaskar said the current Kohli-led side will win the next two Tests in Headingley and Oval to seal the series.

"So now this time around too, at The Oval, India will clinch the series just like we did way back in 1971. Be rest assured of that. This team will repeat what 1971 Wadekar's team did," Gavaskar said in a video on his official Instagram handle.

India are currently leading the five-match series 1-0. The first Test had ended in a draw due to rain. India won the second Test by 151 runs.

Gavaskar, who was a part of the Wadekar-led side that achieved the historic win in Oval in 1971, went on to narrate his experience.

"50 years ago, on August 24th, India won a Test in England for the first time and with it the Test series. What a day it was... It was truly unforgettable. The crowds that lined up the Oval was something similar to what happened in 1983. Of course, 1983 was much bigger because the whole of Lord's cricket ground seemed to be taken by Indian supporters. But it was truly unforgettable(India's first Test win), truly memorable.

"Ajit Wadekar led the side superbly and there was some tremendous batting by Farokh Engineer, Gundappa Viswanath, Dilip Sardesai to take us home. But above all, it was BS Chandrasekhar six wickets for 38 that dismissed England for only 101 in the second innings and paved the way for India to win," he said.

Meanwhile, India will face England in the third Test of the series at Headingley which begins on Wednesday.

