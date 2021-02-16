IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'You can see the difference in his reflexes': Virat Kohli 'credits' Rishabh Pant for 'improving as a keeper'
Rishabh Pant was on a roll as a keeper in Chennai. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant was on a roll as a keeper in Chennai. (BCCI)
cricket

'You can see the difference in his reflexes': Virat Kohli 'credits' Rishabh Pant for 'improving as a keeper'

  • India vs England: Pant, who in the past has been questioned about his wicketkeeping skills, did not miss a single opportunity affecting four dismissals in the match.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:28 PM IST

India captain Virat Kohli had a lot of praise for Rishabh Pant, who put up an improved show with the gloves during the second Test against England in Chennai. Pant, who in the past has been questioned about his wicketkeeping skills, did not miss a single opportunity affecting four dismissals in the match. Besides, the way he kept against R Ashwin and Axar Patel was equally remarkable.

In the first innings, Pant took a couple of brilliant one-handed catches to dismiss England batsmen Ollie Pope and Jack Leach. Later, in the second innings, Pant pulled off a stunning stumping off the bowling of R Ashwin to dismiss overnight batsman Daniel Lawrence for 29 on Day 4. Ashwin bowled it wide outside leg and with Lawrence outside his crease, Pant collected the ball sharply and in a lightning quick reflex, took the bails off to result in the wicket. He fashioned another stumping of Moeen Ali, the final England wicket to fall.

Pant's improvement as a keeper is not an overnight development, with Kohli stating how the 23-year-old has been working extensively on his keeping since the tour of Australia.

"Rishabh Pant has really worked hard in Australia, when he moves with the gloves you can see the difference in his reflexes and reactions. He has shed a lot of weight and has worked hard on himself. It is showing, the way he kept with so much turn and bounce, credit to him. We want him to keep improving as a keeper because we know the value he brings to the team," Kohli said pf pant during the post-match presentation ceremony.

A reason behind his resurgence as a wicketkeeper could also boil down to the amazing batting form Pant finds himself in. Ever since he was included in the Test team against Australia in the second Test in MCG, Pant has been in blistering form with the bat. His knock of 97 played a vital role in India escaping with a famous draw at the SCG and days later, Pant played the most incredible innings of his career when his unbeaten 89 guided India to a memorable three-wicket win at the Gabba.

Pant continued his fine form on Indian soil. In the first Test, he blasted a counter-attacking 91 to help revive India's innings and followed it with a sixth Test fifty in second game. He remained unbeaten on 56 at one end but his innings was instrumental in India going past 300 in the first dig.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishabh pant india vs england
Close
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates during the 2nd Test against England at Chennai.(BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates during the 2nd Test against England at Chennai.(BCCI)
cricket

2nd Test: Ashwin's virtuoso performance helps India beat England by 317 runs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • India vs England: India's comeback was made possible by the all-round genius of local lad Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored a century and picked up 8 wickets in the match, and a belligerent ton from the blade of Rohit Sharma in the first innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant was on a roll as a keeper in Chennai. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant was on a roll as a keeper in Chennai. (BCCI)
cricket

'See the difference in his reflexes': Kohli credits Pant for improving as keeper

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • India vs England: Pant, who in the past has been questioned about his wicketkeeping skills, did not miss a single opportunity affecting four dismissals in the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Image)
File image of Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Image)
cricket

'Wasn't as scary as everyone thought': Ganguly provides update on his health

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Ganguly, a former India captain, underwent two rounds of angioplasty last month after complaining of chest pain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
Follow highlights of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
Follow highlights of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
cricket

2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India thump England by 317 runs, level series 1-1

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4: India have outplayed England completely in the second Test. They have levelled the four-match series 1-1 after beating England by 317 runs. Axar Patel takes a five-wicket haul. Follow highlights of India vs England 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON TUESDAY, Feb. 16, 2021** Chennai: Indian captain Virat Kohli with teammates during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. India won the match by 137 runs. (BCCI/PTI Photo) (PTI02_16_2021_000041B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON TUESDAY, Feb. 16, 2021** Chennai: Indian captain Virat Kohli with teammates during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. India won the match by 137 runs. (BCCI/PTI Photo) (PTI02_16_2021_000041B)(PTI)
cricket

Team India break 34-year-old record with victory against England in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • India vs England: The win eclipsed India 279-run victory of England in Leeds in June 1986, and is now the biggest victory margin against the Three Lions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubman Gill. (Getty Images)
Shubman Gill. (Getty Images)
cricket

Why Shubman Gill did not take the field on Day 4 for India?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • India vs England: Shubman Gill did not take the field for India on Day 4 on Tuesday and is being monitored by the medical team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant takes off the stumps with Dan Lawrence out of his crease. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant takes off the stumps with Dan Lawrence out of his crease. (BCCI)
cricket

Rishabh Pant pulls off lightning quick stumping off R Ashwin: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • India vs England: Rishabh Pant fashioned a lightning quick stumping off R Ashwin early on Day 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Steve Harmison. (Getty Images)
File image of Steve Harmison. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Will be one of the greats when he finishes': Harmison on India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • India vs England: Impressed with what he saw, Harmison is convinced that the India bowler will finish as one of the all-time greats by the time his career winds up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Glenn Maxwell. (Getty Images)
Glenn Maxwell. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Will be pretty cool': Glenn Maxwell eager to bat alongside his 'idol' at RCB

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:13 AM IST
  • IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell has revealed he wouldn't mind going down south and join Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he can play with his 'idol'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli raises his bat after a fifty. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli raises his bat after a fifty. (BCCI)
cricket

Curbing instinct, Virat Kohli sets record straight in second innings

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • India vs England: For 200 minutes, Virat Kohli provided a masterclass on how to bat on a pitch with vicious turn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin registered his 5th Test century. (BCCI)
R Ashwin registered his 5th Test century. (BCCI)
cricket

'He walked the talk': Gavaskar lauds Ashwin for silencing 'perennial' critics

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:14 AM IST
  • India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar has explained how R Ashwin's 106-run knock has certainly silenced all the ‘perennial’ critics of Indian cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Stokes.(ANI)
England's Ben Stokes.(ANI)
cricket

Ben Stokes is now a certified Ashwin bunny, joins Warner on top of unwanted list

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • India vs England: Stokes' dismissal by Ashwin in the second innings made him the off-spinner's joint-top Test victim alongside Aussie opener David Warner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
ipl

'He's not the same what he used to be': Gambhir explains what CSK need to do

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:34 PM IST
A lot of players in the team are on the wrong side of 30s and are nearing the end of their careers as CSK will look to replace them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Jonny Bairstow.(AFP)
England's Jonny Bairstow.(AFP)
cricket

India vs England: Bairstow, Wood in for pink ball Test, Moeen Ali to fly back

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:19 PM IST
England squad: The selectors also decided to send spin all-rounder Moeen Ali, who played in the second game, back to England as part of their rotation policy to manage workload of the players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP