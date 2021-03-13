India vs England: Yuzvendra Chahal surpasses Jasprit Bumrah, becomes India's leading wicket-taker in T20I

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the leading wicket-taker for India in the shortest format after the first T20I. The right-arm bowler achieved the feat in the first T20I against England at Motera in Ahmedabad.

Before the first T20I, Chahal was tied at the top position in the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets in T20Is. On the final ball of the 7th over on Friday, Chahal trapped Jos Buttler lbw for 28 and picked up his sole wicket in the match.

Doing so, the leggie surpassed Bumrah to climb on top of the list with 60 wickets. Bumrah did not play the game as he has been rested from the five-match T20I series.

Meanwhile, Indian batsmen had little to offer in the face of a regimented English bowling effort on a two-paced track as the hosts received an eight-wicket hammering in the opening Twenty20 International here on Friday.

Indian batsmen struggled to score freely before Shreyas Iyer showed the way with a dogged 67-run knock that took Virat Kohli's men to 124 for seven at the Narendra Modi stadium.

In the absence of scoreboard pressure, England overhauled the target with ease in 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

(With PTI inputs)

